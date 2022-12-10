Manawatu take straights firsts at Jenny Mair Square Day

Palmerston North, New Zealand – December 10, 2022 – Manawatu Scottish were awarded all first-place rankings by the Grade 1 judges at the first major competition of the 2022-23 New Zealand season. In Grade 2, St. Andrew’s Brisbane made the six-hour flights from Australia to Palmerston North worthwhile by winning both events. Weather was warm and humid, with occasional rain presenting challenges for competitors.

The Jenny Mair Square Day contest is New Zealand’s second-biggest pipe band championship apart from the New Zealand & South Pacific Pipe Band Championships in March of next year.

Grade 1

Overall

1st Manawatu Scottish

2nd Canterbury Caledonian Society

3rd Auckland & District

Medley

1st Manawatu Scottish (1,1,1,1)

2nd Canterbury Caledonian Society (2,2,2,2)

3rd Auckland & District (3,3,3,3)

Judges: Brian Switalla, Alasdair MacKenzie (piping); Liam Kernaghan (ensemble); Glenn Miller (drumming)

MSR

1st Manawatu Scottish (1,1,1,1)

2nd Canterbury Caledonian Society (ens.pref.) (3,3,2,2)

3rd Auckland & District (2,2,3,3)

Judges: Stuart Easton, Greg Wilson (piping); Ross Levy (ensemble); Scott Michell (drumming)

Grade 2

Overall

1st St. Andrew’s Brisbane

2nd Wellington Red Hackle

3rd Metro

Medley

1st St. Andrew’s Brisbane (1,1,1,3)

2nd Wellington Red Hackle (2,2,2,1)

3rd Metro (3,3,3,2)

Judges: Stuart Easton, Greg Wilson (piping); Ross Levy (ensemble); Scott Michell (drumming)

MSR

1st St. Andrew’s Brisbane (1,1,2,2)

2nd Metro (3,3,1,1)

3rd Wellington Red Hackle (2,2,3,3)

Judges: Stuart Easton, Greg Wilson (piping); Ross Levy (ensemble); Scott Michell (drumming)

Grade 3

Overall

1st Tauranga

2nd Hawkes Bay Caledonian

3rd Northland Caledonian

4th Auckland Police

Medley

1st Tauranga (1,1,1,1)

2nd Hawkes Bay Caledonian (3,2,2,3)

3rd Northland Caledonian (4,3,3,2)

4th Auckland Police (2,4,4,4)

Judges: Stuart Easton, Greg Wilson (piping); Ross Levy (ensemble); Scott Michell (drumming)

MSR

1st Tauranga (1,1,1,1)

2nd Hawkes Bay Caledonian (3,3,2,2)

3rd Auckland Police (4,4,4,3)

4th Northland Caledonian (2,2,3,4)

Judges: Stuart Easton, Greg Wilson (piping); Ross Levy (ensemble); Scott Michell (drumming)

Grade 4

Overall

1st Hamilton Caledonian Society

2nd Papakura

3rd Red Hackle No.2

4th Kapiti Coast

Medley

1st Hamilton Caledonian Society (1,1,1,2)

2nd Papakura (2,3,3,1)

3rd Red Hackle No.2 (3,2,2,3)

4th Kapiti Coast (4,4,4,4)

Judges: Stuart Easton, Greg Wilson (piping); Ross Levy (ensemble); Scott Michell (drumming)

MSR

1st Hamilton Caledonian Society (1,1,1,2)

2nd Papakura (2,2,2,1)

3rd Red Hackle No.2 (3,3,3,3)

4th Kapiti Coast (4,4,4,4)

Judges: Stuart Easton, Greg Wilson (piping); Ross Levy (ensemble); Scott Michell (drumming)