Manawatu take straights firsts at Jenny Mair Square Day
Palmerston North, New Zealand – December 10, 2022 – Manawatu Scottish were awarded all first-place rankings by the Grade 1 judges at the first major competition of the 2022-23 New Zealand season. In Grade 2, St. Andrew’s Brisbane made the six-hour flights from Australia to Palmerston North worthwhile by winning both events. Weather was warm and humid, with occasional rain presenting challenges for competitors.
The Jenny Mair Square Day contest is New Zealand’s second-biggest pipe band championship apart from the New Zealand & South Pacific Pipe Band Championships in March of next year.
Grade 1
Overall
1st Manawatu Scottish
2nd Canterbury Caledonian Society
3rd Auckland & District
Medley
1st Manawatu Scottish (1,1,1,1)
2nd Canterbury Caledonian Society (2,2,2,2)
3rd Auckland & District (3,3,3,3)
Judges: Brian Switalla, Alasdair MacKenzie (piping); Liam Kernaghan (ensemble); Glenn Miller (drumming)
MSR
1st Manawatu Scottish (1,1,1,1)
2nd Canterbury Caledonian Society (ens.pref.) (3,3,2,2)
3rd Auckland & District (2,2,3,3)
Judges: Stuart Easton, Greg Wilson (piping); Ross Levy (ensemble); Scott Michell (drumming)
Grade 2
Overall
1st St. Andrew’s Brisbane
2nd Wellington Red Hackle
3rd Metro
Medley
1st St. Andrew’s Brisbane (1,1,1,3)
2nd Wellington Red Hackle (2,2,2,1)
3rd Metro (3,3,3,2)
Judges: Stuart Easton, Greg Wilson (piping); Ross Levy (ensemble); Scott Michell (drumming)
MSR
1st St. Andrew’s Brisbane (1,1,2,2)
2nd Metro (3,3,1,1)
3rd Wellington Red Hackle (2,2,3,3)
Judges: Stuart Easton, Greg Wilson (piping); Ross Levy (ensemble); Scott Michell (drumming)
Grade 3
Overall
1st Tauranga
2nd Hawkes Bay Caledonian
3rd Northland Caledonian
4th Auckland Police
Medley
1st Tauranga (1,1,1,1)
2nd Hawkes Bay Caledonian (3,2,2,3)
3rd Northland Caledonian (4,3,3,2)
4th Auckland Police (2,4,4,4)
Judges: Stuart Easton, Greg Wilson (piping); Ross Levy (ensemble); Scott Michell (drumming)
MSR
1st Tauranga (1,1,1,1)
2nd Hawkes Bay Caledonian (3,3,2,2)
3rd Auckland Police (4,4,4,3)
4th Northland Caledonian (2,2,3,4)
Judges: Stuart Easton, Greg Wilson (piping); Ross Levy (ensemble); Scott Michell (drumming)
Grade 4
Overall
1st Hamilton Caledonian Society
2nd Papakura
3rd Red Hackle No.2
4th Kapiti Coast
Medley
1st Hamilton Caledonian Society (1,1,1,2)
2nd Papakura (2,3,3,1)
3rd Red Hackle No.2 (3,2,2,3)
4th Kapiti Coast (4,4,4,4)
Judges: Stuart Easton, Greg Wilson (piping); Ross Levy (ensemble); Scott Michell (drumming)
MSR
1st Hamilton Caledonian Society (1,1,1,2)
2nd Papakura (2,2,2,1)
3rd Red Hackle No.2 (3,3,3,3)
4th Kapiti Coast (4,4,4,4)
Judges: Stuart Easton, Greg Wilson (piping); Ross Levy (ensemble); Scott Michell (drumming)
NO COMMENTS YET