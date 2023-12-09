Results
December 09, 2023

Manawatu takes both events at Square Day in New Zealand

Palmerston North, New Zealand – December 12, 2023 – Manawatu Scottish were the big winners, successfully defending their 2022 title at the annual Jeny Mair Square Day pipe band competitions, taking both the Medley and MSR events in a three-band Grade 1 contest. Canterbury Caledonian Society and the New Zealand Police did not compete. In Grade 2, Celtic also won both events in a three-band competition.

Grade 1
Medley
1st Manawatu Scottish (1,1,1,1)
2nd Auckland & District (2,2,2,3)
3rd City of Invercargill (3,3,3,2)
Judges: Andrew Roach, Stuart Easton (piping); Iain Fergusson (ensemble); Ross Levy (drumming)

MSR
1st Manawatu Scottish (1,1,1,1)
2nd City of Invercargill (2,3,2,2)
3rd Auckland & District (3,2,3,3)
Judges: Ross Ferguson, Nigel Foster (piping); Chris Stevens (ensemble); Steven Shedden (drumming)

Grade 2
Medley
1st Celtic (1,1,1,1)
2nd City of Tauranga (2,2,2,2)
3rd Red Hackle (3,3,3,3)
Judges: Andrew Roach, Stuart Easton (piping); Iain Fergusson (ensemble); Ross Levy (drumming)

MSR
1st Celtic (1,1,1,2)
2nd City of Tauranga (2,2,3,1)
3rd Red Hackle (3,3,2,3)
Judges: Ross Ferguson, Nigel Foster (piping); Chris Stevens (ensemble); Steven Shedden (drumming)

 

Related

NO COMMENTS YET

Subscribers

See also
News
December 04, 2023
Willie McCallum inducted into Scots Trad Music Hall of Fame (video)
News
December 04, 2023
Fruits of EPIC efforts result in new recording by young East Ayrshire players
Read all in News
Get the Newsletter!
Sign up to receive our most popular stories in your inbox every month.
Thank you, you have successfully subscribed for our newsletter, please check your email

Registration

Forgotten Password?