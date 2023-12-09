Manawatu takes both events at Square Day in New Zealand
Palmerston North, New Zealand – December 12, 2023 – Manawatu Scottish were the big winners, successfully defending their 2022 title at the annual Jeny Mair Square Day pipe band competitions, taking both the Medley and MSR events in a three-band Grade 1 contest. Canterbury Caledonian Society and the New Zealand Police did not compete. In Grade 2, Celtic also won both events in a three-band competition.
Grade 1
Medley
1st Manawatu Scottish (1,1,1,1)
2nd Auckland & District (2,2,2,3)
3rd City of Invercargill (3,3,3,2)
Judges: Andrew Roach, Stuart Easton (piping); Iain Fergusson (ensemble); Ross Levy (drumming)
MSR
1st Manawatu Scottish (1,1,1,1)
2nd City of Invercargill (2,3,2,2)
3rd Auckland & District (3,2,3,3)
Judges: Ross Ferguson, Nigel Foster (piping); Chris Stevens (ensemble); Steven Shedden (drumming)
Grade 2
Medley
1st Celtic (1,1,1,1)
2nd City of Tauranga (2,2,2,2)
3rd Red Hackle (3,3,3,3)
Judges: Andrew Roach, Stuart Easton (piping); Iain Fergusson (ensemble); Ross Levy (drumming)
MSR
1st Celtic (1,1,1,2)
2nd City of Tauranga (2,2,3,1)
3rd Red Hackle (3,3,2,3)
Judges: Ross Ferguson, Nigel Foster (piping); Chris Stevens (ensemble); Steven Shedden (drumming)
