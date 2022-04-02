Blair Brown wins Scottish Solo Drumming Championship

Livingston, Scotland – April 2, 2022 – Blair Brown of Houston, Texas, won the Scottish Solo Drumming Championships held at James Young High School as a qualifier for the 2022 World Solo Drumming Championships in Glasgow this October.

Also qualifying for the semi-final round of the World Solos were Jake Jørgensen, Edinburgh; Andrew Lawson, Glasgow; and Cameron Lawson. Ten competed in the event.

Brown was declared the winner after a mistake was discovered following an announcement of incorrect results based only on one of the two judge’s marks. The first result announced did not include Cameron Lawson, but unfortunately included another competitor.

Competitors played an MSR chosen from two tunes submitted in each idiom.

1st Blair Brown (2,1)

2nd Jake Jørgensen (1,3)

3rd Andrew Lawson (3,5)

4th Cam Lawson (8,2)

5th Calum Burns (6,4)

6th Rachel Thom (4,7)

7th Gus Sicard (5,6)

8th Chloe Taylor (7,9)

9th Simon Grant (9,8)

10th Bryn Butler (10,10)

Judges: Alex Dudgeon, Jim Baxter

Despite the mix-up, competitors agreed that the contest was very well produced by the Lothian & Borders Branch and ran like clockwork.

The RSPBA is holding a series of qualifying competitions this spring, each with a “championship” title.

The defending World Solo Drumming Champion is Steven McWhirter, who won in 2019. The annual contest was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic. Blair Brown was fourth in 2019, and has been second in the competition before.

As part of the rules, the association warned that any competitor who pre-qualifies for the World Solos who does not compete at the October event will be banned from competing in qualifier events the following year.

