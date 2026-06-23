Bonar, Greighlan Crossing top winners at 2026 ScotFestBC Games

Coquitlam, British Columbia – June 20, 2026 – Grade 3 Greighlan Crossing was the overall winner in the top contests pipe band grade at the 2026 ScotFestBC Highland Games at Town Centre Park in warm and sunny weather.

Simon Fraser and Cascadia 2 each faced no competition in Grades 1 and 2, respectively, while Greighlan Crossing won both the Medley and MSR events to secure the Grade 3 title.

In the solo competitions, Cameron Bonar, Surrey, British Columbia, won the Open Piping overall, Colin Richdale topped Grade 1, Travis McEachern prevailed in Grade 2, and Elsa Wonder won Grade 3. Tommi McAndrew was the Open Snare Drumming champion, while Harry Justice won the Open Tenor Drumming title.

The Brittany Angeltvedt Memorial Trophy for Best Mid Section was awarded to the Keith Highlanders, and Robert Malcolm Memorial Grade 5 played with seven young snare drummers.

Of note, British Columbia Pipers’ Association Chief Steward, Lynn Bullis, was honoured for her 30 years of volunteer service and the piping and drumming community at large, with a presentation by the BCPA’s board of directors: The Lynn Bullis “Up To The Line” trophy for excellence and distinguished volunteer service for piping and drumming in the Pacific Northwest.

Grade 1 (one played for judges’ comments)

Medley

Simon Fraser University

Judges: Hazel Osborne, Angus MacPherson (piping); Scott Robertson (drumming); Rob Menzies (ensemble)

MSR

Simon Fraser University

Judges: Graham Davidson, Rob Menzies (piping); Gregor Merry (drumming); Scott Robertson (ensemble)

Grade 2 (one played for judges’ comments)

Medley

Cascadia 2

Judges: Hazel Osborne, Angus MacPherson (piping); Scott Robertson (drumming); Rob Menzies (ensemble)

MSR

Cascadia 2

Judges: Graham Davidson, Rob Menzies (piping); Gregor Merry (drumming); Scott Robertson (ensemble)

Grade 3 (two competed)

Overall

1st Greighlan Crossing

2nd Vale United

Medley

1st Greighlan Crossing (1,1,1,1)

2nd Vale United (2,2,2,2)

Judges: Graham Davidson, Rob Menzies (piping); Gregor Merry (drumming); Scott Robertson (ensemble)

MSR

1st Greighlan Crossing (1,1,1,1)

2nd Vale United (2,2,2,2)

Judges: Hazel Osborne, Sandy Reid (piping); Gregor Merry (drumming); Angus MacPherson (ensemble)

Grade 4

Overall

1st Northwest Junior

2nd Greater Victoria Police

3rd Keith Highlanders (Gr4)

4th Cascadia 4

5th White Spot (Gr4)

6th Robert Malcolm Memorial (Gr4)

Medley

1st Greater Victoria Police (3,4,1,1)

2nd Northwest Junior (1,3,3,2)

3rd Keith Highlanders (Gr4) (6,1,2,3)

4th Cascadia 4 (2,2,5,6)

5th White Spot (Gr4) (4,5,4,5)

6th Robert Malcolm Memorial (Gr4) (5,6,6,4)

Judges: Graham Davidson, Rob Menzies (piping); Gregor Merry (drumming); Scott Robertson (ensemble)

MSR

1st Northwest Junior (2,1,1,1)

2nd Greater Victoria Police (5,2,2,2)

3rd Cascadia 4 (1,6,3,5)

4th White Spot (Gr4) (3,4,5,4)

5th Keith Highlanders (Gr4) (6,5,4,3)

6th Robert Malcolm Memorial (Gr4) (4,3,6,6)

Judges: Hazel Osborne, Sandy Reid (piping); Gregor Merry (drumming); Angus MacPherson (ensemble)

Grade 5 (one played for judges’ comments)

Quick March Set

Robert Malcolm Memorial (Gr5)

Judges: Hazel Osborne, Sandy Reid (piping); Gregor Merry (drumming); Angus MacPherson (ensemble)

Solo Piping

Open (Overall: Cameron Bonar)

Piobaireachd

1st Zephan Knichel

2nd Alastair Lee

3rd Edward McIlwaine

4th Cameron Bonar

5th Zak Read

6th Robert Bruce

Judges: Jack Lee, Hal Senyk

MSR

1st Cameron Bonar

2nd Zak Read

3rd Alastair Lee

4th Zephan Knichel

5th Aiden Fowler

6th Robert Bruce

Judge: Robert Menzies

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Cameron Bonar

2nd Alastair Lee

3rd Micah Babinski

4th Zak Read

5th Aiden Fowler

6th Robert Bruce

Judge: Angus MacPherson

Grade 1 (Overall: Colin Richdale)

Piobaireachd

1st Jeff Rowell

2nd Colin Richdale

3rd Kyle Gaul

4th Jack Martin

5th Aaron Malcomb

6th Malachi Wonder

Judge: Blair Cooper

MSR

1st Kyle Gaul

2nd Malachi Wonder

3rd Colin Richdale

4th Jeff Rowell

5th Evan Jamieson

6th Jack Martin

Judge: Hazel Osborne

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Colin Richdale

2nd Jack Martin

3rd Malachi Wonder

4th Kyle Gaul

5th Evan Jamieson

6th Jeff Rowell

Judge: Robert Menzies

Grade 2 (Overall: Travis McEachern)

Piobaireachd

1st Garrett Bargabos

2nd Travis McEachern

3rd Aaron Bergen

4th Silas Heard

5th Vienna Scheyer

6th Sean Underwood

Judge: Graham Davidson

2/4 March

1st Aaron Bergen

2nd Hannah Focken

3rd Travis McEachern

4th Sheldon Birkett

5th Vienna Scheyer

6th Sean Underwood

Judge: Colin McWilliams

Jig

1st Travis McEachern

2nd Silas Heard

3rd Sheldon Birkett

4th Aaron Bergen

5th Tyler Coleman

6th Sean Underwood

Judge: Kevin McLean

Grade 3 (Overall: Elsa Wonder)

Piobaireachd

1st Elsa Wonder

2nd Ricky Zhi

3rd Keefe McWilliams

4th Matthew Fleek

5th Viet-phi Vo

6th Keelan Allen

Judge: Sandy Reid

2/4 March

1st Elsa Wonder

2nd Keelan Allen

3rd Matthew Fleek

4th Gunner Hall

5th Eden Svangtun

6th Keefe McWilliams

Judge: Derek Milloy

Strathspey & Reel

1st Viet-phi Vo

2nd Matthew Fleek

3rd Keefe McWilliams

4th Gavin Calder

5th Andrew Moore

6th Elsa Wonder

Judge: Kevin McLean

Grade 4 (Overall: Patrick Sutherland)

2/4 March

1st Patrick Sutherland

2nd Ilan Moss-Sheth

3rd Ayden Fitzpatrick

4th Shona Lister

5th Mairi Lister

6th Carl Wilder

Judge: Angus MacPherson

Strathspey & Reel

1st Patrick Sutherland

2nd Gavin Patterson

3rd Ilan Moss-Sheth

4th Carl Wilder

5th Brody Baird

6th Ayden Fitzpatrick

Judge: Colin McWilliams

Grade 5 (Overall: Liam Borthwick)

2/4 March

1st Liam Borthwick

2nd Kieran MacDonald

3rd Logan Lewis

4th Caleb Lawler

5th Niko Stevens

6th Arden MacNeil

Judge: Blair Cooper

Slow Air

1st Liam Borthwick

2nd Arden MacNeil

3rd Kieran MacDonald

4th Annie McKinnon

5th Niko Stevens

6th Caleb Lawler

Judge: Angus MacPherson

Adult (Overall: Cynthia Byrne)

2/4 March

1st Cynthia Byrne

2nd Tristan Baird

Judge: Graham Davidson

Strathspey & Reel

1st Cynthia Byrne

2nd Tristan Baird

Judge: Hazel Osborne

Beginner (Overall: Jensen Lee)

2/4 March

1st Jensen Lee

2nd Jesse Leyes

3rd Rowan Lister

4th Anthony Saloustros

Judge: Derek Milloy

Slow Air

1st Jensen Lee

2nd Anthony Saloustros

3rd Jesse Leyes

4th Adam Darlington

5th Rowan Lister

Judge: Graham Davidson

Adult Prep

2/4 March

Jason Hamilton

Judge: Hazel Osborne

Slow Air

Jason Hamilton

Judge: Derek Milloy

Solo Drumming

Snare

Open (Overall: Tommi McAndrew)

MSR

1st Tommi McAndrew

2nd Jake Mix

3rd Malcolm Fuller

4th Amanda Colwell

Judge: Scott Robertson

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Tommi McAndrew

2nd Malcolm Fuller

3rd Jake Mix

4th Amanda Colwell

Judge: Gregor Merry

Grade 1 (Overall: Jayce Edetsberger)

MSR

1st Jayce Edetsberger

2nd Aiden Huston

3rd Christian Nickerson

Judge: Scott Robertson

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Jayce Edetsberger

2nd Christian Nickerson

3rd Aiden Huston

Judge: Cameron Reid

Grade 2 (Overall: Keiran Stephan)

MSR

1st Keiran Stephan

2nd Max Fenwick

Judge: Scott Robertson

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Keiran Stephan

2nd Max Fenwick

Judge: Cameron Reid

Grade 3 (Overall: Maiya Frick / Isaiah Dahlstrom)

2/4 March

1st Isaiah Dahlstrom

2nd Maiya Frick

3rd Reilly Svangtun

4th Madeleine Ferrie

5th Samuel Lawler

Judge: Scott Robertson

6/8 March

1st Maiya Frick

2nd Isaiah Dahlstrom

3rd Madeleine Ferrie

4th Reilly Svangtun

5th Samuel Lawler

Judge: Gregor Merry

Grade 4 (Overall: Liz Dunsire / Ivy Moore)

2/4 March

1st Liz Dunsire

2nd Anna Boss

3rd Ivy Moore

4th Brandon Potter

5th Nolan Baird

Judge: Cameron Reid

6/8 March

1st Ivy Moore

2nd Brandon Potter

3rd Liz Dunsire

4th Lachlan Sutherland

5th Nolan Baird

Judge: Gregor Merry

Beginner (Overall: Winston Lau)

2/4 March

1st Winston Lau

2nd Wayne Lau

3rd Patrick McLay

4th Thomas Baird

Judge: Cameron Reid

6/8 March

1st Thomas Baird

2nd Winston Lau

3rd Wayne Lau

4th Patrick McLay

Judge: Gregor Merry

Tenor

Open (Overall: Harry Justice)

MSR

1st Harry Justice

2nd Elise Svangtun

3rd Elise Svangtun

Judge: Cameron Reid

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Harry Justice

2nd Rachel Holyoake

3rd Elise Svangtun

Judge: Gregor Merry

Intermediate (Overall: Rosie Ferrie)

MSR

1st Rosie Ferrie

2nd Rowan Richdale

Judge: Scott Robertson

6/8 March

1st Rosie Ferrie

2nd Rowan Richdale

Judge: Gregor Merry

Novice (Overall: Maiya Frick)

2/4 March

1st Maiya Frick

Judge: Cameron Reid

6/8 March

1st Maiya Frick

Judge: Gregor Merry