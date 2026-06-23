Bonar, Greighlan Crossing top winners at 2026 ScotFestBC Games
Coquitlam, British Columbia – June 20, 2026 – Grade 3 Greighlan Crossing was the overall winner in the top contests pipe band grade at the 2026 ScotFestBC Highland Games at Town Centre Park in warm and sunny weather.
Simon Fraser and Cascadia 2 each faced no competition in Grades 1 and 2, respectively, while Greighlan Crossing won both the Medley and MSR events to secure the Grade 3 title.
In the solo competitions, Cameron Bonar, Surrey, British Columbia, won the Open Piping overall, Colin Richdale topped Grade 1, Travis McEachern prevailed in Grade 2, and Elsa Wonder won Grade 3. Tommi McAndrew was the Open Snare Drumming champion, while Harry Justice won the Open Tenor Drumming title.
The Brittany Angeltvedt Memorial Trophy for Best Mid Section was awarded to the Keith Highlanders, and Robert Malcolm Memorial Grade 5 played with seven young snare drummers.
Of note, British Columbia Pipers’ Association Chief Steward, Lynn Bullis, was honoured for her 30 years of volunteer service and the piping and drumming community at large, with a presentation by the BCPA’s board of directors: The Lynn Bullis “Up To The Line” trophy for excellence and distinguished volunteer service for piping and drumming in the Pacific Northwest.
Grade 1 (one played for judges’ comments)
Medley
Simon Fraser University
Judges: Hazel Osborne, Angus MacPherson (piping); Scott Robertson (drumming); Rob Menzies (ensemble)
MSR
Simon Fraser University
Judges: Graham Davidson, Rob Menzies (piping); Gregor Merry (drumming); Scott Robertson (ensemble)
Grade 2 (one played for judges’ comments)
Medley
Cascadia 2
Judges: Hazel Osborne, Angus MacPherson (piping); Scott Robertson (drumming); Rob Menzies (ensemble)
MSR
Cascadia 2
Judges: Graham Davidson, Rob Menzies (piping); Gregor Merry (drumming); Scott Robertson (ensemble)
Grade 3 (two competed)
Overall
1st Greighlan Crossing
2nd Vale United
Medley
1st Greighlan Crossing (1,1,1,1)
2nd Vale United (2,2,2,2)
Judges: Graham Davidson, Rob Menzies (piping); Gregor Merry (drumming); Scott Robertson (ensemble)
MSR
1st Greighlan Crossing (1,1,1,1)
2nd Vale United (2,2,2,2)
Judges: Hazel Osborne, Sandy Reid (piping); Gregor Merry (drumming); Angus MacPherson (ensemble)
Grade 4
Overall
1st Northwest Junior
2nd Greater Victoria Police
3rd Keith Highlanders (Gr4)
4th Cascadia 4
5th White Spot (Gr4)
6th Robert Malcolm Memorial (Gr4)
Medley
1st Greater Victoria Police (3,4,1,1)
2nd Northwest Junior (1,3,3,2)
3rd Keith Highlanders (Gr4) (6,1,2,3)
4th Cascadia 4 (2,2,5,6)
5th White Spot (Gr4) (4,5,4,5)
6th Robert Malcolm Memorial (Gr4) (5,6,6,4)
Judges: Graham Davidson, Rob Menzies (piping); Gregor Merry (drumming); Scott Robertson (ensemble)
MSR
1st Northwest Junior (2,1,1,1)
2nd Greater Victoria Police (5,2,2,2)
3rd Cascadia 4 (1,6,3,5)
4th White Spot (Gr4) (3,4,5,4)
5th Keith Highlanders (Gr4) (6,5,4,3)
6th Robert Malcolm Memorial (Gr4) (4,3,6,6)
Judges: Hazel Osborne, Sandy Reid (piping); Gregor Merry (drumming); Angus MacPherson (ensemble)
Grade 5 (one played for judges’ comments)
Quick March Set
Robert Malcolm Memorial (Gr5)
Judges: Hazel Osborne, Sandy Reid (piping); Gregor Merry (drumming); Angus MacPherson (ensemble)
Solo Piping
Open (Overall: Cameron Bonar)
Piobaireachd
1st Zephan Knichel
2nd Alastair Lee
3rd Edward McIlwaine
4th Cameron Bonar
5th Zak Read
6th Robert Bruce
Judges: Jack Lee, Hal Senyk
MSR
1st Cameron Bonar
2nd Zak Read
3rd Alastair Lee
4th Zephan Knichel
5th Aiden Fowler
6th Robert Bruce
Judge: Robert Menzies
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Cameron Bonar
2nd Alastair Lee
3rd Micah Babinski
4th Zak Read
5th Aiden Fowler
6th Robert Bruce
Judge: Angus MacPherson
Grade 1 (Overall: Colin Richdale)
Piobaireachd
1st Jeff Rowell
2nd Colin Richdale
3rd Kyle Gaul
4th Jack Martin
5th Aaron Malcomb
6th Malachi Wonder
Judge: Blair Cooper
MSR
1st Kyle Gaul
2nd Malachi Wonder
3rd Colin Richdale
4th Jeff Rowell
5th Evan Jamieson
6th Jack Martin
Judge: Hazel Osborne
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Colin Richdale
2nd Jack Martin
3rd Malachi Wonder
4th Kyle Gaul
5th Evan Jamieson
6th Jeff Rowell
Judge: Robert Menzies
Grade 2 (Overall: Travis McEachern)
Piobaireachd
1st Garrett Bargabos
2nd Travis McEachern
3rd Aaron Bergen
4th Silas Heard
5th Vienna Scheyer
6th Sean Underwood
Judge: Graham Davidson
2/4 March
1st Aaron Bergen
2nd Hannah Focken
3rd Travis McEachern
4th Sheldon Birkett
5th Vienna Scheyer
6th Sean Underwood
Judge: Colin McWilliams
Jig
1st Travis McEachern
2nd Silas Heard
3rd Sheldon Birkett
4th Aaron Bergen
5th Tyler Coleman
6th Sean Underwood
Judge: Kevin McLean
Grade 3 (Overall: Elsa Wonder)
Piobaireachd
1st Elsa Wonder
2nd Ricky Zhi
3rd Keefe McWilliams
4th Matthew Fleek
5th Viet-phi Vo
6th Keelan Allen
Judge: Sandy Reid
2/4 March
1st Elsa Wonder
2nd Keelan Allen
3rd Matthew Fleek
4th Gunner Hall
5th Eden Svangtun
6th Keefe McWilliams
Judge: Derek Milloy
Strathspey & Reel
1st Viet-phi Vo
2nd Matthew Fleek
3rd Keefe McWilliams
4th Gavin Calder
5th Andrew Moore
6th Elsa Wonder
Judge: Kevin McLean
Grade 4 (Overall: Patrick Sutherland)
2/4 March
1st Patrick Sutherland
2nd Ilan Moss-Sheth
3rd Ayden Fitzpatrick
4th Shona Lister
5th Mairi Lister
6th Carl Wilder
Judge: Angus MacPherson
Strathspey & Reel
1st Patrick Sutherland
2nd Gavin Patterson
3rd Ilan Moss-Sheth
4th Carl Wilder
5th Brody Baird
6th Ayden Fitzpatrick
Judge: Colin McWilliams
Grade 5 (Overall: Liam Borthwick)
2/4 March
1st Liam Borthwick
2nd Kieran MacDonald
3rd Logan Lewis
4th Caleb Lawler
5th Niko Stevens
6th Arden MacNeil
Judge: Blair Cooper
Slow Air
1st Liam Borthwick
2nd Arden MacNeil
3rd Kieran MacDonald
4th Annie McKinnon
5th Niko Stevens
6th Caleb Lawler
Judge: Angus MacPherson
Adult (Overall: Cynthia Byrne)
2/4 March
1st Cynthia Byrne
2nd Tristan Baird
Judge: Graham Davidson
Strathspey & Reel
1st Cynthia Byrne
2nd Tristan Baird
Judge: Hazel Osborne
Beginner (Overall: Jensen Lee)
2/4 March
1st Jensen Lee
2nd Jesse Leyes
3rd Rowan Lister
4th Anthony Saloustros
Judge: Derek Milloy
Slow Air
1st Jensen Lee
2nd Anthony Saloustros
3rd Jesse Leyes
4th Adam Darlington
5th Rowan Lister
Judge: Graham Davidson
Adult Prep
2/4 March
Jason Hamilton
Judge: Hazel Osborne
Slow Air
Jason Hamilton
Judge: Derek Milloy
Solo Drumming
Snare
Open (Overall: Tommi McAndrew)
MSR
1st Tommi McAndrew
2nd Jake Mix
3rd Malcolm Fuller
4th Amanda Colwell
Judge: Scott Robertson
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Tommi McAndrew
2nd Malcolm Fuller
3rd Jake Mix
4th Amanda Colwell
Judge: Gregor Merry
Grade 1 (Overall: Jayce Edetsberger)
MSR
1st Jayce Edetsberger
2nd Aiden Huston
3rd Christian Nickerson
Judge: Scott Robertson
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Jayce Edetsberger
2nd Christian Nickerson
3rd Aiden Huston
Judge: Cameron Reid
Grade 2 (Overall: Keiran Stephan)
MSR
1st Keiran Stephan
2nd Max Fenwick
Judge: Scott Robertson
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Keiran Stephan
2nd Max Fenwick
Judge: Cameron Reid
Grade 3 (Overall: Maiya Frick / Isaiah Dahlstrom)
2/4 March
1st Isaiah Dahlstrom
2nd Maiya Frick
3rd Reilly Svangtun
4th Madeleine Ferrie
5th Samuel Lawler
Judge: Scott Robertson
6/8 March
1st Maiya Frick
2nd Isaiah Dahlstrom
3rd Madeleine Ferrie
4th Reilly Svangtun
5th Samuel Lawler
Judge: Gregor Merry
Grade 4 (Overall: Liz Dunsire / Ivy Moore)
2/4 March
1st Liz Dunsire
2nd Anna Boss
3rd Ivy Moore
4th Brandon Potter
5th Nolan Baird
Judge: Cameron Reid
6/8 March
1st Ivy Moore
2nd Brandon Potter
3rd Liz Dunsire
4th Lachlan Sutherland
5th Nolan Baird
Judge: Gregor Merry
Beginner (Overall: Winston Lau)
2/4 March
1st Winston Lau
2nd Wayne Lau
3rd Patrick McLay
4th Thomas Baird
Judge: Cameron Reid
6/8 March
1st Thomas Baird
2nd Winston Lau
3rd Wayne Lau
4th Patrick McLay
Judge: Gregor Merry
Tenor
Open (Overall: Harry Justice)
MSR
1st Harry Justice
2nd Elise Svangtun
3rd Elise Svangtun
Judge: Cameron Reid
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Harry Justice
2nd Rachel Holyoake
3rd Elise Svangtun
Judge: Gregor Merry
Intermediate (Overall: Rosie Ferrie)
MSR
1st Rosie Ferrie
2nd Rowan Richdale
Judge: Scott Robertson
6/8 March
1st Rosie Ferrie
2nd Rowan Richdale
Judge: Gregor Merry
Novice (Overall: Maiya Frick)
2/4 March
1st Maiya Frick
Judge: Cameron Reid
6/8 March
1st Maiya Frick
Judge: Gregor Merry
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