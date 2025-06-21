Bruce Gandy wins his eighth USPF Professional title; Abigail Long takes the Amateur trophy

Newark, Delaware – June 21, 2025 – Bruce Gandy of Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, won the 37th United States Piping Foundation Amateur & Professional Piping Championships at the Roselle Center for the Arts at the University. Gandy was awarded the overall prize – his eighth – on a Piobaireachd preference to break a tie with Houston’s Nick Hudson.

For his success, Gandy received airfare to the UK to compete in one or more of the various eligible competitions. He also became the North American qualifier in the MacCrimmon Competition at the Festival Interceltique de Lorient in Brittany and received the USPF Silver Buckle.

The event was held in honour of its founder, Maclean Macleod.

Professional (14 competed)

Piobaireachd (St. Andrew’s Society of Philadelphia Silver Quaich)

1st Bruce Gandy, “Lament for the Children” (US$1,000)

2nd Nick Hudson, “Lament for Patrick Og MacCrimmon” ($800)

3rd Cameron MacDougall, South Orange, New Jersey, “Lament for Donald Duaghal MacKay” ($600)

4th Ursa Beckford, Grand Junction, Colorado, “MacCrimmon’s Sweetheart” ($400)

5th Derek Midgley, Tinton Falls, New Jersey, “Lament for MacLeod of Colbeck” ($200)

Judges: Ian Duncan, Joyce McIntosh

MSR (St. Andrew’s Society of Baltimore Silver Charger; judges pick one of six tunes submitted in each genre, each repeated)

each one repeated)

1st Nick Hudson, “Invergordon’s Welcome to H. M. Queen Elizabeth II,” “Pipe-Major Hector MacLean,” “Sandy Cameron” ($1,000)

2nd Bruce Gandy, “Pipe-Major Karen MacLean,” “Caledonian Society of London,” “John Garroway” ($800)

3rd Cameron MacDougall, “The Clan MacColl,” “Cabar Feidh,” “Lt-Col D.J.S. Murray” ($600)

4th Andrew Carlisle, Pittsburgh, “Mrs. John MacColl,” “Inverary Castle,” “Dr. MacPhail’s Reel” ($400)

5th Derek Midgley, “MacLean of Pennycross,” “Mrs. Donald MacPherson,” “Arnish Light” ($200)

Judges: Iain Donaldson, Ed Krintz

Abigail Long of Houston was the overall winner of the Amateur events. She received a $1,000 allowance for tuition or competition-related travel and the USPF Silver Buckle.

Amateur (17 competed)

Piobaireachd (Donald MacPherson Silver Quaich Amateur; competitors submitted four tunes)

1st Abigail Long, “The Park Piobaireachd” No. 2

2nd Andrew Zhao, Sugarland, Texas, “The Phantom Piper of Corrieyairack”

3rd Magnus Stone, Natick, Massachusetts, “Rory MacLeod’s Lament”

4th Liam Horne, Bristol, Virginia, “The Unjust Incarceration”

5th Jennifer Piccione, Bronx, New York, “Lament for John Morrison of Assynt House”

Judges: Calum MacDonald, Scot Walker

MSR (Seumas MacNeill Silver Quaich; judges pick one of four tunes submitted in each genre, each played once)

1st Ian Minnear, Spring, Texas, “David Ross of Rosehall,” “The Bob of Fettercairn,” “Neil Angus MacDonald”

2nd Abigail Long, “Doctor Allan MacDonald,” “Shepherd’s Crook,” “Jacky Latin”

3rd Olivia Corcoran, Gaithersburg, Maryland, “John MacDonald of Glencoe,” “Duncan Lamont,” “Sound of Sleat”

4th Alex Pavlovic, Houston, “Verna Leith’s Wedding March,” “Glentruim,” “Fiona MacLeod”

5th Liam Horne, “Dugald MacColl’s Farewell to France,” “Catlodge,” “Broadford Bay”

Judges: Vic Frank, James Wilson