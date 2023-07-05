Caledonian Piping Club searching for former MSR champions for solo event
“Strength and endurance” is the motto of the Caledonian Piping Club of Saltcoats, Scotland, and the venerable organization is hoping to stage a strong, expanded solo piping competition at their annual Festival of Juvenile Solo Piping and is searching for former winners of the MSR championship.
If their vision takes shape, the special competition will be reunion of the winning young pipers, many of whom have gone on to achieve excellence in senior solo competitions.
Trouble is, they’re having trouble locating the former winners. Event Coordinator Gerard McClumpha is asking those interested to get in touch with by email (fofjsp2003(at)hotmail.com) to express their interest, or simply to reconnect.
The list of past Festival of Juvenile Solo Piping MSR champions:
- Scott Barrie
- Emma Buchan
- Donald C. Stewart
- John Campbell
- Ross Conner
- Ryan Cupples Menendez
- Cameron Drummond
- Ross Ferguson
- Scott Garden
- Robert Gibb
- Johnathan Graham
- Christopher Gray
- Gregor Grierson
- Karen-Marie Keenan
- Luke Kennedy
- Steven Leask
- Robbie MacIsaac
- Cameron May
- Owen McCreadie
- Jack McGowan
- Harry McLachlan
- Sarah Muir
- Catriona Normsan
- Harry Richards
- Erin Ritchie
- Luke Shearer
- Joshua Townsley
- Brodie Watson-Massey
- Scott Wood
The Caledonian Piping Club was founded 23 years ago as a group that teaches quality piping and drumming to youth ages eight and older in the Ayrshire region of Scotland. In its two decades, the group has taught new players, many of whom have gone on to join bands across the grades, including Grade 1, as well as travelling to perform in locations like Italy, Brittany and even Balmoral Castle where they played for and met Queen Elizabeth II.
The Caledonian Piping Club puts on the annual Festival of Juvenile Solo Piping Competition every October, and typically sees entries from more than 250 from pipers and drummers aged 15 and younger.
The organization held a successful fundraiser earlier this year to raise funds to acquire 10 sets of pipes to kit out their young pipers.
