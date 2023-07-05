Caledonian Piping Club searching for former MSR champions for solo event

“Strength and endurance” is the motto of the Caledonian Piping Club of Saltcoats, Scotland, and the venerable organization is hoping to stage a strong, expanded solo piping competition at their annual Festival of Juvenile Solo Piping and is searching for former winners of the MSR championship.

If their vision takes shape, the special competition will be reunion of the winning young pipers, many of whom have gone on to achieve excellence in senior solo competitions.

Trouble is, they’re having trouble locating the former winners. Event Coordinator Gerard McClumpha is asking those interested to get in touch with by email (fofjsp2003(at)hotmail.com) to express their interest, or simply to reconnect.

The list of past Festival of Juvenile Solo Piping MSR champions:

Scott Barrie

Emma Buchan

Donald C. Stewart

John Campbell

Ross Conner

Ryan Cupples Menendez

Cameron Drummond

Ross Ferguson

Scott Garden

Robert Gibb

Johnathan Graham

Christopher Gray

Gregor Grierson

Karen-Marie Keenan

Luke Kennedy

Steven Leask

Robbie MacIsaac

Cameron May

Owen McCreadie

Jack McGowan

Harry McLachlan

Sarah Muir

Catriona Normsan

Harry Richards

Erin Ritchie

Luke Shearer

Joshua Townsley

Brodie Watson-Massey

Scott Wood

The Caledonian Piping Club was founded 23 years ago as a group that teaches quality piping and drumming to youth ages eight and older in the Ayrshire region of Scotland. In its two decades, the group has taught new players, many of whom have gone on to join bands across the grades, including Grade 1, as well as travelling to perform in locations like Italy, Brittany and even Balmoral Castle where they played for and met Queen Elizabeth II.

The Caledonian Piping Club puts on the annual Festival of Juvenile Solo Piping Competition every October, and typically sees entries from more than 250 from pipers and drummers aged 15 and younger.

The organization held a successful fundraiser earlier this year to raise funds to acquire 10 sets of pipes to kit out their young pipers.