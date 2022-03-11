California dreaming for Dr. Dick at Redding

San Francisco / The Internet – March 5-6, 2022 – Lachie Dick of Edinburgh was the overall prize-winner in the Open/Professional category at the eleventh annual Redding Solo Piping Competition, held online. Each contestant submitted performance videos that were assessed by judges over the weekend. The competition introduced an own-choice Open/Pro Medley event, with a “People’s Choice” award decided by the audience watching the performance videos, results of which did not go towards the overall prize. The competition is put on by the St. Florian Pipers Society.

Prize for each of the Open/Professional events were $150 for first, $100 for second and $50 for third, with the People’s Choice winner getting $100.

The amateur events were in-person, and aggregate winners were Grade 1: Abraham McCarty; Grade 2: Malachi Johansen; Grade 3: Brian Schwartzberg; Grade 4: Duncan MacLeod.

Open/Professional

Piobaireachd

1st Lachie Dick

2nd Charlie Morris

3rd Mark Elliott

4th Tony Adkins

5th Stuart Robinson

Judge: Seumas Coyne

MSR

1st Stuart Robinson

2nd Lachie Dick

3rd Charlie Morris

4th Mark Elliott

5th Tony Adkins

Judge: Bruce Gandy

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Lachie Dick

2nd Charlie Morris

3rd Stuart Robinson

4th Tony Adkins

Judge: Jack Lee

Medley

1st Lachie Dick

2nd Tony Adkins

Judge: Bruce Gandy

