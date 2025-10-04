Callum Beaumont wins 2025 Captain John A. MacLellan MBE Memorial

Edinburgh – October 4, 2025 – Callum Beaumont of Guardbridge, Scotland, won the biggest prize at the twelfth annual Captain John A. MacLellan MBE Memorial Solo Piping Competition for best aggregate results across the Premier Grade events. In addition to excellent prize money, he received the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo Castle Trophy. Beaumont won on Piobaireachd preference in a tie with Willie McCallum of Bearsden, Scotland.

Sandy Cameron of Roybridge, Scotland, was the overall A-Grade winner, taking the Army School of Bagpipe Music & Highland Drumming Memorial Trophy, and the aggregate C-Grade winner was Glasgow’s Peter MacKay, who received a set of Duncan MacRae pipes donated by McCallum Bagpipes. MacKay also won on his better result in the Piobaireachd.

The event was held at the Army School of Bagpipe Music & Highland Drumming in Inchdrewer House, and 90 pipers competed. The competition complements the Captain John A. MaClellan Memorial Medal Recital-Competition, normally held about a month earlier.

Premier Grade

Piobaireachd

1st Callum Beaumont, “Craigellachie” (£300 and the Capt. John MacLellan Gold Medal)

2nd Willie McCallum, “The Edinburgh Piobaireachd” (£240)

3rd Finlay Johnston, Glasgow, “MacLeod of MacLeod’s Lament” (£200)

Judges: Alan Forbes, Murray Henderson

MSR

1st Sarah Muir, Glasgow (£190 and the Capt. John MacLellan Piper Statue)

2nd Finlay Johnston (£160)

3rd Willie McCallum (£130)

4th Callum Beaumont (£110)

Judges: Barry Donaldson, Derek Fraser

Open Hornpipe & Jig

1st Sarah Muir (£150 and the Robert L. Kilgour Trophy)

2nd Brodie Watson-Massey, Edinburgh (£130)

3rd Willie McCallum (£110)

4th Gordon Bruce, Kilwinning, Scotland (£90)

5th Calum Watson, Edinburgh (£70)

Judges: Barry Donaldson, Derek Fraser, Roddy Livingstone

A-Grade

Piobaireachd

1st Sandy Cameron, Roybridge, Scotland (£250 and the Colin MacLellan Cup)

2nd Gordon Bruce (£200)

3rd Eireann Iannetta-MacKay, Burrelton, Scotland (£180)

4th Cameron May, Lesmahagow, Scotland (£140)

5th Callum Wynd, Dunblane, Scotland (£100)

Judges: Alan Forbes, Murray Henderson

MSR

1st Sandy Cameron (£150 and the P-M Angus MacDonald Trophy)

2nd Steven Leask, Glasgow (£120 and the Plummer’s Knowe Trophy)

3rd Callum Wynd (£90)

4th Brodie Watson-Massey (£60)

5th Calum Watson (£50)

Judges: Jimmy Banks, Willie Morrison

B-Grade

Piobaireachd

1st Ross Conner, Campbeltown, Scotland (£140 and the Joe Rafferty Plate)

2nd Bradley Parker, Glasgow (£100 and the Ramsey Garden Cup)

3rd Jonathon Simpson, Bo’ness, Scotland (£80)

4th James Frazer, Northern Ireland (£60)

5th Alex Gehrig (£40)

Judges: Euan Anderson, Ronnie McShannon

MSR

1st Keith Bowes, Glasgow (£60 and the Capt. John MacLellan Pipe Banner)

2nd Ruaridh Brown, Dunblane, Scotland (£50)

3rd Ross Conner (£40)

4th James Frazer (£30)

5th Jonathon Simpson (£20)

Judges: Lewis Barclay, Peter Hunt

C-Grade

Piobaireachd

1st Peter MacKay (£80 and the Jo Delworth Quaich)

2nd Arran Green, Stirling, Scotland (£60 and the Dean Park Eagle)

3rd John Cameron, Falkirk, Scotland (£50)

4th Liam Nicolson, Melbourne (£40)

5th Thomas Cangelosi, Arlington, Virginia (£30)

Judges: Donald McIntyre, John Wilson

MSR

1st David Bruce (£50 and the Fort Augustus Shield)

2nd Thomas Fallon, Edinburgh (£40)

3rd Catriona Norman, Glasgow (£30)

4th Arran Green (£20)

5th Peter MacKay (£10)

Judges: Robert Barnes, Donald MacPhee

A correction was made on Oct. 4, 2025. An earlier version of this article misstated that Callum Beaumont won the Premier overall in a tie with Sarah Muir. The tie was with Willie McCallum. The competition counts only the Piobaireachd and MSR events to determine the overall champion.