Cameron Bonar becomes youngest winner of MacCrimmon Cairn at BCPA Annual Gathering
Delta, British Columbia—April 18-19, 2025—Seventeen-year-old Cameron Bonar of Surrey British Columbia, became the youngest winner ever of the MacCrimmon Cairn for Piobaireachd at the British Columbia Pipers Association’s 92nd Annual Gathering held at North Delta Secondary School.
He’s slightly younger than Jack Lee, the previous record-holder, who gained the prize 50 years earlier at age 18. Coincidentally, Lee is Bonar’s teacher, and they both played “Lament for the Viscount of Dundee” to win the prize.
Bonar won the Piper’s Quaich for the aggregate championship, tipping Craig Sutherland of Vancouver by one point. For winning the Open Jig, Bonar received the Donald MacDonald Memorial Shield, plus $800 to compete at the Argyllshire Gathering, Northern Meeting or the Scottish Pipers Society of London’s competitions in London.
For winning the Open MSR, Sutherland received the Duncan McInnes Memorial Trophy, and Blair Brown easily won the aggregate prize by taking both Open Solo Snare events.
Greighlan Crossing won the aggregate Grade 3 trophy, the highest contested grade in the pipe band competitions.
Bands
Grade 1
Medley
1st Simon Fraser University
Judges: Sean McKeown, Jim McGillivray (piping); Andre Tessier (drumming); Andrew Miller (ensemble)
MSR
1st Simon Fraser University
Judges: Sean McKeown, Rob Menzies (piping); Andre Tessier (drumming); Jim McGillivray (ensemble)
Grade 2
Medley
1st Cascadia 2
Judges: Sean McKeown, Jim McGillivray (piping); Andre Tessier (drumming); Andrew Miller (ensemble)
MSR
1st Cascadia 2
Judges: Sean McKeown, Rob Menzies (piping); Andre Tessier (drumming); Jim McGillivray (ensemble)
Grade 3
Medley
1st Vale United
2nd Greighlan Crossing
3rd Portland Metro
4th Keith Highlanders 3
Judges: Sean McKeown, Jim McGillivray (piping); Andre Tessier (drumming); Andrew Miller (ensemble)
MSR
1st Greighlan Crossing
2nd Vale United
3rd Portland Metro
4th Keith Highlanders 3
Judges: Sean McKeown, Rob Menzies (piping); Andre Tessier (drumming); Jim McGillivray (ensemble)
Grade 4
Medley
1st Northwest Junior
2nd Robert Malcolm Memorial 4
3rd White Spot 4
4th Keith Highlanders 4
5th Kamloops Society
Judges: Rob Menzies, James Beaumont (piping); Andre Tessier (drumming); Andrew Miller (ensemble)
MSR
1st Northwest Junior
2nd Cascadia 4
3rd White Spot 4
4th Robert Malcolm Memorial 4
5th Kamloops Society
6th Keith Highlanders 4
Judges: Sean McKeown, Rob Menzies (piping); Andre Tessier (drumming); Jim McGillivray (ensemble)
Grade 5
Quick Marches Set
1st Harrison Highlanders
2nd Robert Malcolm Memorial 5
Judges: Sean McKeown, Rob Menzies (piping); Andre Tessier (drumming); Jim McGillivry (ensemble)
Solo Piping
Open
Piobaireachd
1st Cameron Bonar
2nd Craig Sutherland
3rd Ed McIlwaine, Vancouver
4th Zephan Knichel, Surrey, British Columbia
5th Malachi Johannsen, Modesto, California
6th Teddy Krogh, Anchorage, Alaska
Judge: Jim McGillivray
MSR
1st Craig Sutherland
2nd Alastair Lee, Surrey, British Columbia
3rd Zephan Knichel
4th Cameron Bonar
5th Zak Read
6th Ed McIlwaine
Judge: Sean McKeown
Jig
1st Cameron Bonar
2nd Craig Sutherland
3rd Alastair Lee
4th Zephan Knichel
5th Joseph Stewart
6th Zak Read
Judge: James Beaumont
CPA B and C Grade Piobaireachd
1st Ed McIlwaine
2nd Zephan Knichel
3rd Cameron Bonar
4th Zak Read
5th Micah Babinski
6th Teddy Krogh
Judge: James Beaumont
Grade 1
Piobaireachd
1st Evan Jamieson
2nd Jack Martin
3rd Glen-mary Christopher
4th George Panagiotou
5th Jeff Rowell
6th Aiden Fowler
Judge: Sean McKeown
MSR
1st Jonathon Kalyn
2nd Colin Richdale
3rd Kyle Gaul
4th Ethan DesChamps
5th Aiden Fowler
6th Grace Barnes
Judge: Jim McGillivray
Jig
1st Jack Martin
2nd Kyle Gaul
3rd Grace Barnes
4th Colin Richdale
5th Glen-mary Christopher
6th Aaron Malcomb
Judge: Blair Cooper
Grade 2
Piobaireachd
1st Alexa Boss
2nd Vienna Scheyer
3rd Silas Heard
4th Andrew Burns
5th Laurie Gardner
6th Sylvia Thiessen
Judge: James Beaumont
MSR
1st Aaron Bergen
2nd Sylvia Thiessen
3rd Adi Moss-Sheth
4th Jon Scott
5th Sheldon Birkett
6th Vienna Scheyer
Judge: Robert Menzies
Jig
1st Adi Moss-Sheth
2nd Aaron Bergen
3rd Jon Scott
4th Sylvia Thiessen
5th Sheldon Birkett
6th Silas Heard
Judge: John Lee
Grade 3
Piobaireachd
1st Travis Nelson
2nd Samuel Wood
3rd Sean Underwood
4th Eden Svangtun
5th Adrienne Quane
6th Duncan MacLeod
Judge: John Lee
2/4 March
1st Travis Nelson
2nd Sean Underwood
3rd Gunner Hall
4th Keelan Allen
5th Samuel Wood
6th Garrett Bargabos
Judge: Derek Milloy
Strathspey & Reel
1st Travis Nelson
2nd Gavin Calder
3rd Jayne Ferlitsch
4th Sean Underwood
5th Adrienne Quane
6th Viet-phi Vo
Judge: John Lee
Grade 4
Piobaireachd
1st Ricky Zhi
2nd Doug Gardner
3rd Elijah Levangie
4th Maeve Ross
5th Carl Wilder
6th Keefe McWilliams
Judge: John Lee
2/4 March
1st Patrick Sutherland
2nd Maeve Ross
3rd Keefe McWilliams
4th Joe Williamson
5th Ricky Zhi
6th Carl Wilder
Judge: James Beaumont
Strathspey & Reel
1st Joe Williamson
2nd Elijah Levangie
3rd Carl Wilder
4th Ricky Zhi
5th Mairi Lister
6th Peter Innes
Judge: Shaunna Hilder
Grade 5
2/4 March
1st Millie Kingston
2nd Elsa Wonder
3rd Brody Baird
4th Aiden Huston
5th Ilan Moss-Sheth
6th Eli Dick
Judge: Derek Milloy
Slow Air
1st Elsa Wonder
2nd Shona Lister
3rd Brody Baird
4th Caleb Lawler
5th Millie Kingston
6th Ilan Moss-Sheth
Judge: Robert Menzies
Adult
Piobaireachd
1st John MacCallum
2nd Clark Colby
3rd Thomas Padden
4th Mary Thurber
Judge: Sean McKeown
2/4 March
1st Clark Colby
2nd Mary Thurber
3rd Shalni Prowse
4th John MacCallum
Judge: Shaunna Hilder
6/8 March
1st Shalni Prowse
2nd John MacCallum
3rd Clark Colby
4th Mary Thurber
Judge: Blair Cooper
Solo Drumming
Snare
Open
MSR
1st Blair Brown
2nd Tommi McAndrew
3rd Jake Mix
Judge: Andrew Miller, Andre Tessier
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Blair Brown
2nd Tommi McAndrew
3rd Jake Mix
Judge: Andrew Miller, Andre Tessier
Grade 1
MSR
1st Malcolm Fuller
2nd Megan Millar
3rd Mackenzie Wang
4th Alonso Cruz
Judge: Andrew Miller
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Megan Millar
2nd Malcolm Fuller
3rd Alonso Cruz
4th Mackenzie Wang
Judge: Andre Tessier
Grade 2
MSR
1st Jayce Edetsberger
2nd Max Fenwick
3rd Keiran Stephan.
4th Aiden Huston
5th Hope Barnes
Judge: Andre Tessier
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Jayce Edetsberger
2nd Keiran Stephan.
3rd Aiden Huston
4th Hope Barnes
5th Max Fenwick
Judge: Colin Hearty
Grade 3
2/4 March
1st Reilly Svangtun
Judge: Colin Hearty
6/8 March
1st Samuel Lawler
2nd Reilly Svangtun
Judge: Andre Tessier
Grade 4
2/4 March
1st Noah Bozic
2nd Isaiah Dahlstrom
3rd Michael Lees
4th Maiya Frick
5th Nolan Baird
6th Madeleine Ferrie
Judge: Andrew Miller
6/8 March
1st Noah Bozic
2nd Maiya Frick
3rd Madeleine Ferrie
4th Isaiah Dahlstrom
5th Michael Lees
6th Nolan Baird
Judge: Colin Hearty
Tenor
Open
MSR
1st Alexis Hagen
2nd Elise Svangtun
3rd Lindsay MacGregor
Judge: Andrew Miller, Andre Tessier
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Alexis Hagen
2nd Elise Svangtun
3rd Lindsay MacGregor
Judge: Andrew Miller, Andre Tessier
Novice
2/4 March
1st Rowan Richdale
2nd Rosie Ferrie
3rd Sheldon Tessabell
4th Cianna Starycki
5th Sara Mihailoff
6th Katharine Wojak
Judge: Colin Hearty
6/8 March
1st Sheldon Tessabell
2nd Rosie Ferrie
3rd Rowan Richdale
4th Cianna Starycki
5th Katharine Wojak
6th Sara Mihailoff
Judge: Andrew Miller
NO COMMENTS YET