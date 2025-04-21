Cameron Bonar becomes youngest winner of MacCrimmon Cairn at BCPA Annual Gathering

Delta, British Columbia—April 18-19, 2025—Seventeen-year-old Cameron Bonar of Surrey British Columbia, became the youngest winner ever of the MacCrimmon Cairn for Piobaireachd at the British Columbia Pipers Association’s 92nd Annual Gathering held at North Delta Secondary School.

He’s slightly younger than Jack Lee, the previous record-holder, who gained the prize 50 years earlier at age 18. Coincidentally, Lee is Bonar’s teacher, and they both played “Lament for the Viscount of Dundee” to win the prize.

Bonar won the Piper’s Quaich for the aggregate championship, tipping Craig Sutherland of Vancouver by one point. For winning the Open Jig, Bonar received the Donald MacDonald Memorial Shield, plus $800 to compete at the Argyllshire Gathering, Northern Meeting or the Scottish Pipers Society of London’s competitions in London.

For winning the Open MSR, Sutherland received the Duncan McInnes Memorial Trophy, and Blair Brown easily won the aggregate prize by taking both Open Solo Snare events.

Greighlan Crossing won the aggregate Grade 3 trophy, the highest contested grade in the pipe band competitions.

Bands

Grade 1

Medley

1st Simon Fraser University

Judges: Sean McKeown, Jim McGillivray (piping); Andre Tessier (drumming); Andrew Miller (ensemble)

MSR

1st Simon Fraser University

Judges: Sean McKeown, Rob Menzies (piping); Andre Tessier (drumming); Jim McGillivray (ensemble)

Grade 2

Medley

1st Cascadia 2

Judges: Sean McKeown, Jim McGillivray (piping); Andre Tessier (drumming); Andrew Miller (ensemble)

MSR

1st Cascadia 2

Judges: Sean McKeown, Rob Menzies (piping); Andre Tessier (drumming); Jim McGillivray (ensemble)

Grade 3

Medley

1st Vale United

2nd Greighlan Crossing

3rd Portland Metro

4th Keith Highlanders 3

Judges: Sean McKeown, Jim McGillivray (piping); Andre Tessier (drumming); Andrew Miller (ensemble)

MSR

1st Greighlan Crossing

2nd Vale United

3rd Portland Metro

4th Keith Highlanders 3

Judges: Sean McKeown, Rob Menzies (piping); Andre Tessier (drumming); Jim McGillivray (ensemble)

Grade 4

Medley

1st Northwest Junior

2nd Robert Malcolm Memorial 4

3rd White Spot 4

4th Keith Highlanders 4

5th Kamloops Society

Judges: Rob Menzies, James Beaumont (piping); Andre Tessier (drumming); Andrew Miller (ensemble)

MSR

1st Northwest Junior

2nd Cascadia 4

3rd White Spot 4

4th Robert Malcolm Memorial 4

5th Kamloops Society

6th Keith Highlanders 4

Judges: Sean McKeown, Rob Menzies (piping); Andre Tessier (drumming); Jim McGillivray (ensemble)

Grade 5

Quick Marches Set

1st Harrison Highlanders

2nd Robert Malcolm Memorial 5

Judges: Sean McKeown, Rob Menzies (piping); Andre Tessier (drumming); Jim McGillivry (ensemble)

Solo Piping

Open

Piobaireachd

1st Cameron Bonar

2nd Craig Sutherland

3rd Ed McIlwaine, Vancouver

4th Zephan Knichel, Surrey, British Columbia

5th Malachi Johannsen, Modesto, California

6th Teddy Krogh, Anchorage, Alaska

Judge: Jim McGillivray

MSR

1st Craig Sutherland

2nd Alastair Lee, Surrey, British Columbia

3rd Zephan Knichel

4th Cameron Bonar

5th Zak Read

6th Ed McIlwaine

Judge: Sean McKeown

Jig

1st Cameron Bonar

2nd Craig Sutherland

3rd Alastair Lee

4th Zephan Knichel

5th Joseph Stewart

6th Zak Read

Judge: James Beaumont

CPA B and C Grade Piobaireachd

1st Ed McIlwaine

2nd Zephan Knichel

3rd Cameron Bonar

4th Zak Read

5th Micah Babinski

6th Teddy Krogh

Judge: James Beaumont

Grade 1

Piobaireachd

1st Evan Jamieson

2nd Jack Martin

3rd Glen-mary Christopher

4th George Panagiotou

5th Jeff Rowell

6th Aiden Fowler

Judge: Sean McKeown

MSR

1st Jonathon Kalyn

2nd Colin Richdale

3rd Kyle Gaul

4th Ethan DesChamps

5th Aiden Fowler

6th Grace Barnes

Judge: Jim McGillivray

Jig

1st Jack Martin

2nd Kyle Gaul

3rd Grace Barnes

4th Colin Richdale

5th Glen-mary Christopher

6th Aaron Malcomb

Judge: Blair Cooper

Grade 2

Piobaireachd

1st Alexa Boss

2nd Vienna Scheyer

3rd Silas Heard

4th Andrew Burns

5th Laurie Gardner

6th Sylvia Thiessen

Judge: James Beaumont

MSR

1st Aaron Bergen

2nd Sylvia Thiessen

3rd Adi Moss-Sheth

4th Jon Scott

5th Sheldon Birkett

6th Vienna Scheyer

Judge: Robert Menzies

Jig

1st Adi Moss-Sheth

2nd Aaron Bergen

3rd Jon Scott

4th Sylvia Thiessen

5th Sheldon Birkett

6th Silas Heard

Judge: John Lee

Grade 3

Piobaireachd

1st Travis Nelson

2nd Samuel Wood

3rd Sean Underwood

4th Eden Svangtun

5th Adrienne Quane

6th Duncan MacLeod

Judge: John Lee

2/4 March

1st Travis Nelson

2nd Sean Underwood

3rd Gunner Hall

4th Keelan Allen

5th Samuel Wood

6th Garrett Bargabos

Judge: Derek Milloy

Strathspey & Reel

1st Travis Nelson

2nd Gavin Calder

3rd Jayne Ferlitsch

4th Sean Underwood

5th Adrienne Quane

6th Viet-phi Vo

Judge: John Lee

Grade 4

Piobaireachd

1st Ricky Zhi

2nd Doug Gardner

3rd Elijah Levangie

4th Maeve Ross

5th Carl Wilder

6th Keefe McWilliams

Judge: John Lee

2/4 March

1st Patrick Sutherland

2nd Maeve Ross

3rd Keefe McWilliams

4th Joe Williamson

5th Ricky Zhi

6th Carl Wilder

Judge: James Beaumont

Strathspey & Reel

1st Joe Williamson

2nd Elijah Levangie

3rd Carl Wilder

4th Ricky Zhi

5th Mairi Lister

6th Peter Innes

Judge: Shaunna Hilder

Grade 5

2/4 March

1st Millie Kingston

2nd Elsa Wonder

3rd Brody Baird

4th Aiden Huston

5th Ilan Moss-Sheth

6th Eli Dick

Judge: Derek Milloy

Slow Air

1st Elsa Wonder

2nd Shona Lister

3rd Brody Baird

4th Caleb Lawler

5th Millie Kingston

6th Ilan Moss-Sheth

Judge: Robert Menzies

Adult

Piobaireachd

1st John MacCallum

2nd Clark Colby

3rd Thomas Padden

4th Mary Thurber

Judge: Sean McKeown

2/4 March

1st Clark Colby

2nd Mary Thurber

3rd Shalni Prowse

4th John MacCallum

Judge: Shaunna Hilder

6/8 March

1st Shalni Prowse

2nd John MacCallum

3rd Clark Colby

4th Mary Thurber

Judge: Blair Cooper

Solo Drumming

Snare

Open

MSR

1st Blair Brown

2nd Tommi McAndrew

3rd Jake Mix

Judge: Andrew Miller, Andre Tessier

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Blair Brown

2nd Tommi McAndrew

3rd Jake Mix

Judge: Andrew Miller, Andre Tessier

Grade 1

MSR

1st Malcolm Fuller

2nd Megan Millar

3rd Mackenzie Wang

4th Alonso Cruz

Judge: Andrew Miller

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Megan Millar

2nd Malcolm Fuller

3rd Alonso Cruz

4th Mackenzie Wang

Judge: Andre Tessier

Grade 2

MSR

1st Jayce Edetsberger

2nd Max Fenwick

3rd Keiran Stephan.

4th Aiden Huston

5th Hope Barnes

Judge: Andre Tessier

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Jayce Edetsberger

2nd Keiran Stephan.

3rd Aiden Huston

4th Hope Barnes

5th Max Fenwick

Judge: Colin Hearty

Grade 3

2/4 March

1st Reilly Svangtun

Judge: Colin Hearty

6/8 March

1st Samuel Lawler

2nd Reilly Svangtun

Judge: Andre Tessier

Grade 4

2/4 March

1st Noah Bozic

2nd Isaiah Dahlstrom

3rd Michael Lees

4th Maiya Frick

5th Nolan Baird

6th Madeleine Ferrie

Judge: Andrew Miller

6/8 March

1st Noah Bozic

2nd Maiya Frick

3rd Madeleine Ferrie

4th Isaiah Dahlstrom

5th Michael Lees

6th Nolan Baird

Judge: Colin Hearty

Tenor

Open

MSR

1st Alexis Hagen

2nd Elise Svangtun

3rd Lindsay MacGregor

Judge: Andrew Miller, Andre Tessier

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Alexis Hagen

2nd Elise Svangtun

3rd Lindsay MacGregor

Judge: Andrew Miller, Andre Tessier

Novice

2/4 March

1st Rowan Richdale

2nd Rosie Ferrie

3rd Sheldon Tessabell

4th Cianna Starycki

5th Sara Mihailoff

6th Katharine Wojak

Judge: Colin Hearty

6/8 March

1st Sheldon Tessabell

2nd Rosie Ferrie

3rd Rowan Richdale

4th Cianna Starycki

5th Katharine Wojak

6th Sara Mihailoff

Judge: Andrew Miller