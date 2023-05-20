Results
May 20, 2023

Cameron Dawson wins revitalized Saskatchewan Highland Gathering amateur piping contest

Cameron Dawson (centre) receives the 2023 Saskatchewan Highland Gathering & Celtic Festival amateur piping trophy from organizer Alex Rasmussen (left) and sponsor Iain MacDonald.

Regina, Saskatchewan – May 19, 2023 – After many years of hosting a competition for professional players, the Saskatchewan Highland Gathering & Celtic Festival ran an own-choice medley event for amateur pipers, with pipers invited from across three provinces. It was the largest audience ever for this event, with people enjoying the ambience of the century old Regency Ballroom of the Hotel Saskatchewan.

Adjudicator Jim McGillivray weighed the merits of each performance, and the audience got to pick a favourite, too, with a bottle of whisky going to the piper with the most audience votes. The winner received a specially engraved blackwood practice chanter from R.G. Hardie & Co. and was presented with the Saskatchewan Amateur Champion trophy, first presented in 1954 to the late James L. McWilliams.

The Gandy Bagpiping Foundation supported the event with scholarships that will allow for further tuition for players, Reelpipes.com provided book prizes for all players, and the event was sponsored by the City of Regina Pipe Band.

The prizes were:

1st Cameron Dawson, Winnipeg
2nd Jesse Robson, Calgary
3rd Gord Wallace, Saskatoon

Also playing were Duncan MacDonald, Regina; Gabrielle Mercier, Saskatoon; and Creighton Widdis, Regina.

Judge Jim McGillivray (far left) and competitors at the 2023 Saskatchewan Highland Gathering & Celtic Festival Amateur Solo Piping Competition.

[If you have competition results that you’d like to share with the entire piping and drumming world forever and ever, feel free to send us the details and photo or two!]

 

Related

NO COMMENTS YET

Subscribers

See also
News
May 17, 2023
Piping Live! officially launches into 20th anniversary stratosphere
News
May 15, 2023
John Dew to launch new ‘Pipe Suites’ collection May 19th
Read all in News
Get the Newsletter!
Sign up to receive our most popular stories in your inbox every month.
Thank you, you have successfully subscribed for our newsletter, please check your email

Registration

Forgotten Password?