Results
August 20, 2022

Cameron men march on Glenfinnan

Liam Nicholson of Australia playing at the monument to Bonnie Prince Charlie at the Glenfinnan Highland Gathering. Nicholson enjoyed a first in the Strathspey & Reel, second in the Piobaireachd, and third in the March for pipers 17 and younger.

Glenfinnan, Scotland – August 20, 2022 – Sandy Cameron of Roy Bridge, Scotland, was the overall winner at the Glenfinnan Highland Gathering in Scotland’s west Highlands, where only 13 competed in more familiar weather: cold and windy with a few sunny spells. He tied Finlay Cameron in points, with the trophy decided by the Piobaireachd result.

Piobaireachd
1st Sandy Cameron
2nd Eireann Ianetta-Mackay, Perth, Scotland
3rd Finlay Cameron, Fort William, Scotland
Judges: Alan MacDonald, Iain MacFadyen

March
1st Finlay Cameron
2nd Sandy Cameron
3rd Callum Wynd, Stirling, Scotland
Judges: Alan MacDonald, Iain MacFadyen

Strathspey & Reel
1st Jacob Dicker, Ottawa
2nd Finlay Cameron
3rd Sandy Cameron
Judges: Alan MacDonald, Iain MacFadyen

Related

NO COMMENTS YET

Subscribers

See also
Features
August 16, 2022
What if the World’s Grade 1 result used final event placings rather than all 16 judges’ rankings?
News
August 15, 2022
How do you get an audience with the Queen? Just ask! Ottawa’s Sons of Scotland heading to Balmoral for Platinum Jubilee performance
Read all in News
Get the Newsletter!
Sign up to receive our most popular stories in your inbox every month.
Thank you, you have successfully subscribed for our newsletter, please check your email

Registration

Forgotten Password?