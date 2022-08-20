Cameron men march on Glenfinnan
Glenfinnan, Scotland – August 20, 2022 – Sandy Cameron of Roy Bridge, Scotland, was the overall winner at the Glenfinnan Highland Gathering in Scotland’s west Highlands, where only 13 competed in more familiar weather: cold and windy with a few sunny spells. He tied Finlay Cameron in points, with the trophy decided by the Piobaireachd result.
Piobaireachd
1st Sandy Cameron
2nd Eireann Ianetta-Mackay, Perth, Scotland
3rd Finlay Cameron, Fort William, Scotland
Judges: Alan MacDonald, Iain MacFadyen
March
1st Finlay Cameron
2nd Sandy Cameron
3rd Callum Wynd, Stirling, Scotland
Judges: Alan MacDonald, Iain MacFadyen
Strathspey & Reel
1st Jacob Dicker, Ottawa
2nd Finlay Cameron
3rd Sandy Cameron
Judges: Alan MacDonald, Iain MacFadyen
