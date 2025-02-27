Cameronians Collection to pay homage to another great Scottish regiment

Pipe music collections of compositions associated with great military regiments like the Scots Guards, Queen’s Own Highlanders, Irish Rangers, and, more recently, Royal Scots and Argyll & Sutherland Highlanders are among the most remarkable and most substantial in the piping library.

Now Connor Jardine, Cameron May and Dan Nevans are working to compile the music of the Cameronians (Scottish Rifles) and the Lanarkshire region of Scotland to create The Cameronians (Scottish Rifles) Pipe Music Collection, a substantial printed compendium with “the aim of collating and preserving the music, new and old.”

Over the past year, the three accomplished pipers have been working to source tunes composed by pipers who served in the Cameronians (Scottish Rifles). The regiment was formed in 1881 through the amalgamation of the 26th Cameronian Regiment and the 90th Perthshire Light Infantry and disbanded in 1968.

The collection will expand to include music composed by pipers from the Lanarkshire area, the region from which the Cameronians was launched.

The group was inspired by the success of the massive and award-winning two-volume Argyll & Sutherland Highlanders Pipe Music Collection, which comprises tunes composed by those who served with the A&SH and writers who were either from or closely associated with the area.

It’s a labour of love since Jardine, May, and Nevans each have strong familial associations with the Cameronians and the area. Their objectives are “to re-publish tunes that are at risk of being lost” and “to give modern-day Lanarkshire pipers a platform to have their tunes published to a wider audience.”

“The regiment had many great pipers and composers. Many of the tunes discovered haven’t been played in decades. Hopefully, this collection can change that.” – Connor Jardine

“My grandfather’s brother, Cpl. Michael Hughes, was killed in Sicily in 1943 while serving with the 2nd Cameronians (Scottish Rifles),” Jardine said. “He didn’t have any children, so I’ve always viewed it as the rest of the family’s responsibility to tell his story and keep his memory alive.” They have already sourced more than 200 pieces, but they’re calling out to those who know of or have composed music, images, and stories that might meet the criteria for inclusion in the collection.

They welcome all suggestions via email.

To celebrate the expected launch of The Cameronians (Scottish Rifles) Pipe Music Collection, the group will stage a contest for composers with a Lanarkshire background or ties to the Cameronians to have a tune published in a Lanarkshire-focused book.

There will be three categories: a heavy 2/4 March (submissions open to any age group), a hornpipe (limited to composers 21 or younger as of August 1, 2025), and a 3/4 March (limited to composers 16 or younger on August 1, 2025).

Tunes must be by composers from or who live in Lanarkshire, have a relative or teacher who served in the Cameronians, or are members of a Lanarkshire-based band.

Entries close on April 30, 2025, and can be sent by email. Use the entry form included here – click and print the image to complete.

“I would argue that the Cameronians (Scottish Rifles) are one of the more obscure Scottish regiments from a piping perspective,” Jardine added. “However, the regiment had many great pipers and composers. Many of the tunes discovered haven’t been played in decades. Hopefully, this collection can change that.”