Published: January 27, 2021

Qualified composers tapped for content for second Argylls Collection

The first Argyll & Sutherland Highlanders Pipe Music Collection.

The compilers of the Argyll & Sutherland Highlanders Pipe Music Collection are taking a unique approach to the second volume, asking for submissions for a second volume.

The initial collection as released to acclaim in 2017, the first compilation of music from the Scottish regiment that included music from greats who served or lived in the area including John McLellan, Dunoon; Willie Lawrie; George McIntyre; John MacKenzie; Ronnie Lawrie; Ron Fleming; Angus Lawrie; and Archie Kenneth.

the collection was voted Product of the Year in the 2017 pipes|drums’ New Year’s Honours.

For a planned second volume, publishers are welcoming submissions from those who meet at least one criteria:

  • Current serving members of 5SCOTS (Balaklava Company) or former members of the Argyll & Sutherland Highlanders.
  • An application from a family member of a composer of a tune written by any one of the 5Scots amalgamated Scottish regiments.
  • A composition by someone born in Argyllshire.
  • Compositions with a connection to the regiment or to the recruitment area of the Argyll & Sutherland Highlanders.

The closing date for applications and submissions is February 28, 2021, and can be made via the book’s Facebook page.

The 8th Argyll & Sutherland Highlanders were one of the greatest piping regiments of the Scottish military. In addition to the many legendary pipers, like those listed above, other remarkable exponents include Jim Henderson, Hugh MacCallum, Ian MacLellan, Ronald McCallum and Martin Wilson.

 

