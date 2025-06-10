Canadian bands opt out of Bellingham Gathering

Blaine, Washington – June 7, 2025 – The Bellingham Scottish Gathering near the USA-Canada border typically sees several Canadian bands make the journey, but this year, none attended the event at Marine Park, although several amateur solo pipers made the quick trip across the boundary. Canadian pipe bands, so far, are not generally attending American competitions due to ongoing difficulties between the two countries.

Cameron Bonar and Zephan Knichel split the firsts in the Open solo piping, and Northwest Junior won both Grade 4 band events, the highest contested grade.

The Gathering, which is run by the local Scottish Dance Society, reportedly dropped the help of the British Columbia Pipers Association, leaving the organization of the piping, drumming and band events to one person, who tried her best to do everything but judge the competitions, contestants self-stewarding the competitions. The event adhered to BCPA rules and was still sanctioned by the association.

Band

Grade 2

Medley

1st Cascadia

Judges: Ryan Murray, Hazel Osborne (piping); Ed Best (drumming); Colin Gemmel (ensemble)

MSR

1st Cascadia

Judges: Hazel Osborne, Colin Gemmel (piping); Ed Best (drumming); Ryan Murray (ensemble)

Grade 3

Medley

1st Portland Metro

Judges: Hazel Osborne, Colin Gemmel (piping); Ed Best (drumming); Ryan Murray (ensemble)

MSR

1st Portland Metro

Judges: Ryan Murray, Hazel Osborne (piping); Ed Best (drumming); Colin Gemmel (ensemble)

Grade 4

Medley

1st Northwest Junior

2nd Portland Metro Youth

3rd Cascadia (Gr4)

Judges: Colin Gemmel, Ryan Murray (piping); Ed Best (drumming); Hazel Osborne (ensemble)

MSR

1st Northwest Junior

2nd Portland Metro Youth

3rd Cascadia (Gr4)

Judges: Ryan Murray, Hazel Osborne (piping); Ed Best (drumming); Colin Gemmel (ensemble)

Grade 5 (Quick Marches Set)

1st Northwest Junior (Gr5)

2nd Tacoma Scots

Judges: Colin Gemmel, Ryan Murray (piping); Ed Best (drumming); Hazel Osborne (ensemble)

Solo Piping

Open

Piobaireachd

1st Cameron Bonar, Surrey, British Columbia

2nd Zephan Knichel, Lynwood, Washington

3rd Micah Babinski, Portland

Judge: Ryan Murray

MSR

1st Zephan Knichel

2nd Micah Babinski

3rd Cameron Bonar

Judge: Colin Gemmel

Grade 1

MSR

1st Aiden Fowler

2nd Gavin Guidotti

3rd Kyle Gaul

4th Evan Jamieson

5th Jack Martin

6th Jeff Rowell

Judge: Hazel Osborne

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Jack Martin

2nd Aiden Fowler

3rd Aaron Malcomb

4th Kyle Gaul

5th Gavin Guidotti

6th Jeff Rowell

Judge: Ryan Murray

Grade 2

MSR

1st Jon Scott

2nd Adi Moss-Sheth

3rd Tyler Coleman

4th Laurie Gardner

5th Vienna Scheyer

6th Kevin Moran

Judge: Colin Gemmel

Jig

1st Jon Scott

2nd Adi Moss-Sheth

3rd Vienna Scheyer

4th Tyler Coleman

5th Kevin Moran

6th Laurie Gardner

Judge: Hazel Osborne

Grade 3

6/8 March

1st Sean Underwood

2nd Tim Riddle

3rd Gavin Calder

4th Garrett Bargabos

5th Duncan MacLeod

6th Peter Rolstad

Judge: Colin Gemmel

Jig

1st Travis Nelson

2nd Garrett Bargabos

3rd Sean Underwood

4th Gavin Calder

5th Duncan MacLeod

6th Keelan Allen

Judge: Hazel Osborne

Grade 4

2/4 March

1st Adelynn Williams

2nd Rhys Class

3rd Patrick Sutherland

4th Joseph Williamson

5th Gavin Patterson

6th Doug Gardner

Judge: Ryan Murray

6/8 March

1st Rhys Class

2nd Carl Wilder

3rd Logan Gillespie

4th Doug Gardner

5th Gavin Patterson

6th Joseph Williamson

Judge: Colin Gemmel

Grade 5

6/8 March

1st Millie Kingston

2nd Oliver Cahill

3rd Ilan Moss-Sheth

Judge: Ryan Murray

Slow Air

1st Ilan Moss-Sheth

2nd Oliver Cahill

3rd Millie Kingston

Judge: Hazel Osborne

Adult

2/4 March

1st Thomas Padden

2nd Colby Clark

Judge: Colin Gemmel

6/8 March

1st Thomas Padden

2nd Colby Clark

Judge: Ryan Murray

Solo Drumming

Snare

Grade 1

MSR

1st Alonso Cruz

Judge: Ed Best

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Alonso Cruz

Judge: Ed Best

Grade 2

MSR

1st Aiden Huston

2nd Jayce Edetsberger

3rd Max Fenwick

Judge: Ed Best

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Jayce Edetsberger

2nd Aiden Huston

3rd Max Fenwick

Judge: Ed Best

Tenor

Open

MSR

1st Alexis Hagen

2nd Lindsay MacGregor

Judge: Ed Best

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Alexis Hagen

2nd Lindsay MacGregor

Judge: Ed Best