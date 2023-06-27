Canadian pipers come up strong at 2023 British Army Solo Piping & Drumming Championships

Edinburgh – June 22, 2023 – The little known annual British Army Solo Piping & Drumming Championships were held at Inchdrewer House in Colinton on the southwest side of Scotland’s capital city and, for the first time since the start of the event in 2005, a contingent of pipers from the Canadian Armed Forces participated and featured throughout the prizes.

The Champion Piper was Officer Cadet Norman, Glasgow & Strathclyde University Officers’ Training Corps, and the Champion Drummer was Drummer Faulds, 4 Scots.

During the presentation of prizes, Major Gordon Rowan, Director of Bagpipe Music at Army School of Bagpipe Music & Highland Drumming, welcomed the Canadian pipers and thanked them for growing the exchange relationship.

“We were honoured to compete alongside our Allies and look forward to further developing an exchange of piping and drumming instruction,” said Master Warrant Officer Katie Buckland, Canadian Air Force Senior Pipes & Drums Advisor. “We all took note of the pipes, drums and bugles that were heard throughout each day – such a great sound knowing people are continuing to learn these great instruments.”

Open

Piobaireachd

1st Pipe-Major Alan Clark, Canadian Ceremonial Guard, “Lament for Captain MacDougall”

2nd Corporal Kate Kimove, 2 Canadian Mechanized Brigade Group, “The King’s Taxes”

3rd Pipe-Major Laing, Aberdeen University Officers’ Training Corps

Judges: Robert Barnes, Stuart Samson

2/4 March

1st Officer Cadet MacLennan, Glasgow & Strathclyde University Officers’ Training Corps

2nd Master Warrant Officer Katie Buckland, Royal Canadian Air Force

3rd Officer Cadet Norman, Glasgow & Strathclyde University Officers’ Training Corps

Judges: Neil Hall, Colin MacLellan

Strathspey & Reel

1st Officer Cadet Norman

2nd Master Warrant Officer Katie Buckland

3rd Officer Cadet Maclennan

Judges: Neil Hall, Colin MacLellan

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Officer Cadet Norman

2nd Corporal Kate Kimove

3rd Pipe-Major Alan Clark

4th Master Warrant Officer Katie Buckland

Judges: Robert Barnes, Stuart Samson

Confined

Piobaireachd

1st Trooper Smart, Royal Tank Regiment

2nd Trooper Bell, Scots Dragoon Guards

3rd Piper Bell, Irish Guards

Judges: Robert Barnes, Stuart Samson

March

1st Trooper Smart

2nd Officer Cadet Clark, City of Edinburgh Universities Officer Training Corps

3rd Trooper Bell, Scots Dragoon Guards

Judges: Neil Hall, Colin MacLellan

Strathspey & Reel

1st Trooper Smart

2nd Officer Cadet Clark

3rd Trooper Bell

Judges: Robert Barnes, Stuart Samson

Senior

Piobaireachd

1st Lance-Corporal Rochford, Royal Marines Band Scotland

2nd Lance-Corporal Bell, Scots Guards

3rd Lance-Corporal Steel, 2 Scots

Judges: Robert Barnes, Stuart Samson

2/4 March

1st Lance-Sergeant Fraser, Army School of Bagpipe Music & Highland Drumming

2nd Lance-Corporal Rochford

3rd Lance-Corporal Steel

Judges: Robert Barnes, Stuart Samson

Strathspey & Reel

1st Lance-Sergeant Fraser

2nd Lance-Corporal Rochford

3rd Lance-Corporal Bell, Scots Guards

Judges: Robert Barnes, Stuart Samson

Novice

March

1st Piper Portman, Irish Guards

2nd Fusilier Blairford, 2 Scots

3rd Piper Booth, Irish Guards

Judges: Neil Hall, Colin MacLellan

Snare Drumming

Open

1st Drummer Faulds, 4 Scots

2nd Corporal Crawford, 2 Scots

3rd Corporal McEntee, Army School of Bagpipe Music & Highland Drumming

Confined

1st Trooper Richmond, Scots Dragoon Guards

2nd Gunner Trowbridge, 19 Regt Royal Artillery

3rd Ranger Irwin, Royal Irish

Novice

1st Private Keith, 3 Scots

2nd Trooper Smith, Royal Dragoon Guards

3rd Trooper Brotherton, Scots Dragoon Guards

