Canadian pipers come up strong at 2023 British Army Solo Piping & Drumming Championships
Edinburgh – June 22, 2023 – The little known annual British Army Solo Piping & Drumming Championships were held at Inchdrewer House in Colinton on the southwest side of Scotland’s capital city and, for the first time since the start of the event in 2005, a contingent of pipers from the Canadian Armed Forces participated and featured throughout the prizes.
The Champion Piper was Officer Cadet Norman, Glasgow & Strathclyde University Officers’ Training Corps, and the Champion Drummer was Drummer Faulds, 4 Scots.
During the presentation of prizes, Major Gordon Rowan, Director of Bagpipe Music at Army School of Bagpipe Music & Highland Drumming, welcomed the Canadian pipers and thanked them for growing the exchange relationship.
“We were honoured to compete alongside our Allies and look forward to further developing an exchange of piping and drumming instruction,” said Master Warrant Officer Katie Buckland, Canadian Air Force Senior Pipes & Drums Advisor. “We all took note of the pipes, drums and bugles that were heard throughout each day – such a great sound knowing people are continuing to learn these great instruments.”
Open
Piobaireachd
1st Pipe-Major Alan Clark, Canadian Ceremonial Guard, “Lament for Captain MacDougall”
2nd Corporal Kate Kimove, 2 Canadian Mechanized Brigade Group, “The King’s Taxes”
3rd Pipe-Major Laing, Aberdeen University Officers’ Training Corps
Judges: Robert Barnes, Stuart Samson
2/4 March
1st Officer Cadet MacLennan, Glasgow & Strathclyde University Officers’ Training Corps
2nd Master Warrant Officer Katie Buckland, Royal Canadian Air Force
3rd Officer Cadet Norman, Glasgow & Strathclyde University Officers’ Training Corps
Judges: Neil Hall, Colin MacLellan
Strathspey & Reel
1st Officer Cadet Norman
2nd Master Warrant Officer Katie Buckland
3rd Officer Cadet Maclennan
Judges: Neil Hall, Colin MacLellan
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Officer Cadet Norman
2nd Corporal Kate Kimove
3rd Pipe-Major Alan Clark
4th Master Warrant Officer Katie Buckland
Judges: Robert Barnes, Stuart Samson
Confined
Piobaireachd
1st Trooper Smart, Royal Tank Regiment
2nd Trooper Bell, Scots Dragoon Guards
3rd Piper Bell, Irish Guards
Judges: Robert Barnes, Stuart Samson
March
1st Trooper Smart
2nd Officer Cadet Clark, City of Edinburgh Universities Officer Training Corps
3rd Trooper Bell, Scots Dragoon Guards
Judges: Neil Hall, Colin MacLellan
Strathspey & Reel
1st Trooper Smart
2nd Officer Cadet Clark
3rd Trooper Bell
Judges: Robert Barnes, Stuart Samson
Senior
Piobaireachd
1st Lance-Corporal Rochford, Royal Marines Band Scotland
2nd Lance-Corporal Bell, Scots Guards
3rd Lance-Corporal Steel, 2 Scots
Judges: Robert Barnes, Stuart Samson
2/4 March
1st Lance-Sergeant Fraser, Army School of Bagpipe Music & Highland Drumming
2nd Lance-Corporal Rochford
3rd Lance-Corporal Steel
Judges: Robert Barnes, Stuart Samson
Strathspey & Reel
1st Lance-Sergeant Fraser
2nd Lance-Corporal Rochford
3rd Lance-Corporal Bell, Scots Guards
Judges: Robert Barnes, Stuart Samson
Novice
March
1st Piper Portman, Irish Guards
2nd Fusilier Blairford, 2 Scots
3rd Piper Booth, Irish Guards
Judges: Neil Hall, Colin MacLellan
Snare Drumming
Open
1st Drummer Faulds, 4 Scots
2nd Corporal Crawford, 2 Scots
3rd Corporal McEntee, Army School of Bagpipe Music & Highland Drumming
Confined
1st Trooper Richmond, Scots Dragoon Guards
2nd Gunner Trowbridge, 19 Regt Royal Artillery
3rd Ranger Irwin, Royal Irish
Novice
1st Private Keith, 3 Scots
2nd Trooper Smith, Royal Dragoon Guards
3rd Trooper Brotherton, Scots Dragoon Guards
