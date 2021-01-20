Canmore Games boldly announces 2021 comeback

The organizers of the Canmore Highland Games in Alberta have announced bold plans to stage the event September 4-5, 2021, at Centennial Park, the venue for the event since it started in 1991.

While dates have been set, tickets might not go on sale until July 1, “based on local and regional announcements around COVID restrictions concerning large gatherings.”

Canmore is possibly the most scenic Highland games in the world, staged with views of the snow-capped Rocky Mountains in the background at the Canadian ski resort village, about two hours north of Calgary.

“This past year has not been easy on anyone,” Sandy Bunch, president of the Three Sisters Scottish Festival Society, the group that took over the event in 2017. “The return of our games will bring positives to everyone touched by it: local hotels, restaurants, other local services and businesses, on-site Celtic Market stalls, food booths, pipe bands, Highland dancers, sports participants, Celtic entertainers, attendees, and volunteers alike.”

The Canmore Games fell on hard financial times in 2016, and the 2017 event was temporarily cancelled until new organizers stepped in with funding. The 2020 competition was cancelled, along with the rest of the northern hemisphere’s outdoor season.

The competition is popular with regional pipers, drummers and bands, who consider it a wrap to the outdoor season.

Related

Canmore Games resuscitated

February 10, 2017

Canmore Games calls it quits

December 12, 2016