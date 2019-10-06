Capt. John big prizes go to Angus D. MacColl, Sarah Muir, Willie McCallum

Edinburgh – October 5, 2019 – Angus D. MacColl was the big winner at the seventh annual Captain John A. MacLellan MBE Memorial Piping Championships held at the Army School of Bagpipe Music & Highland Drumming at Inchdrewer House in Edinburgh, winning the Premier Grade Piobaireachd and gaining a prize in the MSR to secure the title and the Edinburgh castle Monument trophy. Jamie Forrester was the overall winner in the A-Grade.

MacColl’s win was a double of sorts in that he also won the Captain John A. MacLellan Memorial Medal Piobaireachd Recital invitational in August.

The seven-year-old competition has rapidly become one of the more popular event on the Scottish solo piping circuit. The contest honours the memory and contributions of Captain John MacLellan MBE, the first Director of Army Bagpipe Music and one of history’s greatest pipers and builders of the art. Many of the trophies are named with a close connection to MacLellan.

Premier Grade

Piobaireachd

1st Angus D. MacColl, Benderloch, Scotland (£300, Captain John MacLellan Medal)

2nd Finlay Johnston, Glasgow (£240)

3rd Alasdair Henderson, Dunoon, Scotland (£200)

4th Willie McCallum, Bearsden, Scotland (£180)

5th Iain Speirs, Edinburgh (£160)

Judges: Colin MacLellan, Andrew Wright

MSR

1st Sarah Muir, Glasgow (£190, Argyll & Sutherland Highlanders Silver Piper)

2nd Willie McCallum (£160)

3rd Alistair Henderson (£130)

4th Angus D. McColl (£110)

5th Iain Speirs (£80)

Judges: Robert Barnes, Ian Duncan

A-Grade

Piobaireachd

1st Sarah Muir (£250, Colin MacLellan Cup)

2nd Jamie Forrester, London (£200)

3rd Gordon McCready, Paisley, Scotland (£180)

4th Jonathan Greenlees, Glasgow (£140)

5th Sandy Cameron, (£100)

Judges: Ronnie McShannon, Willie Morrison

MSR

1st Angus J. MacColl, Oban, Scotland (£150, P-M Angus MacDonald Trophy)

2nd Peter MacGregor, Edinburgh (£120, Plummer’s Knowe Trophy)

3rd Ashley McMichael, Northern Ireland (£90)

4th Jenny Hazzard, Edinburgh (£60)

5th Jamie Forrester (£50)

Judges: Walter Cowan, Jim Henderson

B-Grade

Piobaireachd

1st Ben Duncan, Edinburgh (£140, Joe Rafferty Plate)

2nd Michael Fitzhenry, London (£100, Ramsey Garden Cup)

3rd Jamie Elder, Auchtermuchty, Scotland (£80)

4th Kris Coyle, Carrickfergus, Northern Ireland (£60)

5th Jonathon Simpson, Falkirk, Scotland (£40)

Judges: Alan Forbes, Tom Speirs

MSR

1st Ross Miller, Linlithgow, Scotland (£60, John MacLellan Pipe Banner)

2nd Andrew Ferguson (£50, Hugh MacDonald Cup)

3rd Jonathon Simpson (£40)

4th John Dew, Glasgow (£30)

5th Andrew Wilson (£20)

Judges: Andrew Frater, Stuart Shedden

C-Grade

Piobaireachd

1st Angus MacPhee (£80, Jo Delworth Quaich)

2nd Scott Wallace (£60, Dean Park Eagle)

3rd Archie Drennan (£50)

4th Hamish Drennan (£40)

5th Ross Conner (£30)

Judges: Tom Johnstone, Neill Mulvie

MSR

1st Scott Wallace (£50, Fort Augustus Shield)

2nd Brodie Watson-Massie, Edinburgh (£40)

3rd Fraser Allison (£30)

4th Finlay Frame (£20)

5th Ben Mulhearn, Ayr, Scotland (£10)

Judges: Euan Anderson, Logan Tannock

Open Hornpipe & Jig

1st Willie McCallum (£150, Robert L. Kilgour Trophy)

2nd Stephen Gray, Lockerbie, Scotland (£130)

3rd Angus J. McColl (£110)

4th Finlay Johnston (£90)

5th Alasdair Henderson (£70)

Judges: Robert Barnes, Walter Cowan, Jim Henderson

