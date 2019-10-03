Capt. John Championship gains popularity with players

In only six years, the annual Captain John A. MacLellan MBE Solo Piping Championships in Edinburgh has gained significant popularity with the UK’s top Highland pipers to the point that this year’s event on October 5 at Inchdrewer House, Redford Barracks, promises to be one of the five or six marquee contests on the UK calendar.

The contest is organized by the Army School of Bagpipe Music & Highland Drumming – appropriate, since the event’s namesake was synonymous with the military organization throughout his long career.

There will be the usual host of Piobaireachd and Light Music events across all Competing Pipers Association categories: Premier, A-Grade, B-Grade and C-Grade, as well as a popular Hornpipe & Jig event open to all competitors.

“I will take great pleasure in welcoming all competitors and spectators to the Army School of Bagpipe Music & Highland Drumming for the seventh year of the Captain John A. MacLellan MBE Piping Championships,” said Gordon Rowan, the event’s chief organizer and the head of the Army School. “The work that Captain John did during his appointment as the first Director of Army Bagpipe Music laid the foundations and was indeed instrumental in developing Army piping and drumming today.”

The 16 Adjudicators are all members of the Solo Piping Judges Association:

Euan Anderson

Robert Barnes

Walter Cowan

Ian Duncan

Alan Forbes

Andrew Frater

James Henderson

Tom Johnstone

George Lumsden

Colin MacLellan

Ronnie McShannon

Willie Morrison

Neill Mulvie

Tom Speirs

Logan Tannock

Andrew Wright

The event has attracted a very strong entry in the piobaireachd events especially, popularity attributed largely to the event’s excellent organization, which runs with military precision.

“Player experience is what it’s all about,” Rowan concluded.

The Captain John A. MacLellan MBE Solo Piping Championships are separate from the Captain John A. MacLellan Memorial Medal Dinner-Recital, although each obviously pays homage to MacLellan, who was named to pipes|drums list of the modern era’s 20 Greatest Pipers in History.

