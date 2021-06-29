Carnegie Mellon on the hunt for drumming instructor

Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh is searching for a part-time pipe band drumming instructor to work alongside Professor Andrew Carlisle, the director of the piping degree program and pipe-major of the successful Grade 3 and Grade 5 competition bands.

The institution is the latest to gear up for a post-pandemic piping and drumming world, with classes returning to in-person in the fall.

“I believe that this position is an excellent opportunity for a talented drummer,” Carlisle said in a statement. “Pittsburgh is a terrific city and Carnegie Mellon is a tremendous place to work. If the band is to progress any further, we need to invest in a gifted and dedicated drumming instructor who can provide regular individual instruction, direct the drum corps during practices, and take a leadership role in building a cohesive and talented drum corps.”

The instructor role would involve a salaried 20 hours a week of teaching for 10 months of the year, plus an opportunity to run private lessons off-hours.

The successful candidate would have to create a teaching syllabus for drummers of all levels, including composing drum scores and maintaining instruments and equipment.

Criteria, according to the university, includes:

Experience instructing snare drumming, meeting a range of ability levels from beginners to advanced level students; leading a pipe band drum corps; performing with accomplished pipe bands; exposure to well-regarded pipe band competitions; drum score composition, writing scores for snare, bass and tenor drums; attained professional performance level of pipe band snare drumming instructing preferred.

Bachelor’s degree or equivalency of work experience with demonstrated proficiency in the field

Equivalent combination of experience and/or education will be considered

The ability to motivate and connect with others

Ability to attract and recruit students, and compose thoughtful drum scores to complement music selected and arranged by the band Director.

Flexibility, excellence, and passion are vital qualities within the University. Inclusion, collaboration and cultural sensitivity are valued competencies at CMU. Therefore, we are in search of a team member who is able to effectively interact with a varied population of internal and external partners at a high level of integrity. We are looking for someone who shares our values and who will support the mission of the university through their work.

The 121-year-old Carnegie Mellon University was established in part by an endowment from the Scottish-born American steel magnate Andrew Carnegie, one of the greatest philanthropists in American history.

Interested and qualified applicants should apply here.

Carlisle said that he hopes to have the role filled by the start of the school year in September.

The drumming instructor would replace Richard Baughman who left the job several months ago.

