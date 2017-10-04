Celebration of Andrew Bonar’s Life Oct. 22

(Page 1 of 1)

Since Vancouver piper Andrew Bonar’s death on October 13th after his long battle against brain cancer, the piping and drumming world has outpoured its sadness and appreciation, and a Celebration of Life is now set for Sunday, October 22nd, at the Mary Pattison Chapel at Pacific Academy, 10238 168 Street, Surrey, British Columbia at 3 pm.

Affectionately known as “Boney” both to those who knew him well and those who only knew his reputation and his music, his family is asking for friends to contribute their photos and personal remembrances and stories via a DropBox Photo Video / Upload and a shared Memory Book of Stories . The pictures and stories will be compiled by the family and used at the celebration event.

+ Andrew Bonar, 1966-2017

They are also asking the world’s piping and drumming community to contribute to the British Columbia Pipers Association so that the organization can continue to hold the Boney Music Invitational, which Bonar established to raise money for brain cancer research. Bonar had requested that the BC Pipers Association continue his legacy with this competition and charity fundraising event.

