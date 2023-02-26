Celtic Nelson the big winner at Canterbury Provincial Championships

Blenheim, New Zealand – February 25, 2023 – The annual Canterbury Provincial Championships were held on the same day as the Wellington-Hawkes Bay Centre competition about four hours away, and the Grade 1 event was also uncontested, as was Grade 3, but Grade 2, Grade 4 and Juvenile had a decent entry. The major competitive winner was Celtic Nelson in Grade 2, and several pipe band organizations saw both the their top and feeder bands compete.

Grade 1 (Medley & MSR)

1st Canterbury Caledonian

Grade 2

Overall

1st Celtic Nelson

2nd St. Andrew’s College A

3rd Metropolitan Scottish

Medley

1st Metropolitan Scottish (3,2,1,1)

2nd Celtic Nelson (1,1,3,3)

3rd St. Andrew’s College A (2,3,2,2)

Judges: Ross Fergusson, Greg Wilson (piping); Nat Russell (ensemble); Richard Smith (drumming)

MSR

1st Celtic Nelson (1,1,2,1)

2nd St. Andrew’s College A (2,3,1,2)

3rd Metropolitan Scottish (3,2,3,3)

Judges: Liam Kernaghan, Ben McLaughlin (piping); Graeme Bilsland (ensemble); Glenn Miller (drumming)

Grade 3 (Medley & MSR)

1st Canterbury Caledonian

Grade 4

Overall

1st St. Andrew’s College B

2nd Celtic Nelson (Gr4)

3rd Canterbury Caledonian (Gr4)

4th Metropolitan Scottish (Gr4)

5th City of Nelson

6th Blenheim & Districts

Medley

1st St. Andrew’s College B (1,1,1,3)

2nd Metropolitan Scottish (Gr4) (4,3,3,1)

3rd Canterbury Caledonian (Gr4) (2,2,4,4)

4th Celtic Nelson (Gr4) (3,4,5,2)

5th City of Nelson (6,6,2,5)

6th Blenheim & Districts (5,5,6,6)

Judges: Ross Fergusson, Greg Wilson (piping); Nat Russell (ensemble); Richard Smith (drumming)

MSR

1st Celtic Nelson (Gr4) (1,1,3,2)

2nd Canterbury Caledonian (Gr4) (3,2,1,3)

3rd St. Andrew’s College B (2,3,2,4)

4th Metropolitan Scottish (Gr4) (4,5,4,1)

5th City of Nelson (5,4,5,5)

6th Blenheim & Districts (6,6,6,6)

Judges: Liam Kernaghan, Ben McLaughlin (piping); Graeme Bilsland (ensemble); Glenn Miller (drumming)

Juvenile

1st St. Andrew’s College A (1,1,1,1)

2nd St. Andrew’s College B (2,2,2,3)

3rd Canterbury Caledonian (3,3,3,2)

Judges: Blair Hodson, Piers Dover (piping); Geoff Hallberg (ensemble); Adam Alexander (drumming)