Celtic Nelson the big winner at Canterbury Provincial Championships
Blenheim, New Zealand – February 25, 2023 – The annual Canterbury Provincial Championships were held on the same day as the Wellington-Hawkes Bay Centre competition about four hours away, and the Grade 1 event was also uncontested, as was Grade 3, but Grade 2, Grade 4 and Juvenile had a decent entry. The major competitive winner was Celtic Nelson in Grade 2, and several pipe band organizations saw both the their top and feeder bands compete.
Grade 1 (Medley & MSR)
1st Canterbury Caledonian
Grade 2
Overall
1st Celtic Nelson
2nd St. Andrew’s College A
3rd Metropolitan Scottish
Medley
1st Metropolitan Scottish (3,2,1,1)
2nd Celtic Nelson (1,1,3,3)
3rd St. Andrew’s College A (2,3,2,2)
Judges: Ross Fergusson, Greg Wilson (piping); Nat Russell (ensemble); Richard Smith (drumming)
MSR
1st Celtic Nelson (1,1,2,1)
2nd St. Andrew’s College A (2,3,1,2)
3rd Metropolitan Scottish (3,2,3,3)
Judges: Liam Kernaghan, Ben McLaughlin (piping); Graeme Bilsland (ensemble); Glenn Miller (drumming)
Grade 3 (Medley & MSR)
1st Canterbury Caledonian
Grade 4
Overall
1st St. Andrew’s College B
2nd Celtic Nelson (Gr4)
3rd Canterbury Caledonian (Gr4)
4th Metropolitan Scottish (Gr4)
5th City of Nelson
6th Blenheim & Districts
Medley
1st St. Andrew’s College B (1,1,1,3)
2nd Metropolitan Scottish (Gr4) (4,3,3,1)
3rd Canterbury Caledonian (Gr4) (2,2,4,4)
4th Celtic Nelson (Gr4) (3,4,5,2)
5th City of Nelson (6,6,2,5)
6th Blenheim & Districts (5,5,6,6)
Judges: Ross Fergusson, Greg Wilson (piping); Nat Russell (ensemble); Richard Smith (drumming)
MSR
1st Celtic Nelson (Gr4) (1,1,3,2)
2nd Canterbury Caledonian (Gr4) (3,2,1,3)
3rd St. Andrew’s College B (2,3,2,4)
4th Metropolitan Scottish (Gr4) (4,5,4,1)
5th City of Nelson (5,4,5,5)
6th Blenheim & Districts (6,6,6,6)
Judges: Liam Kernaghan, Ben McLaughlin (piping); Graeme Bilsland (ensemble); Glenn Miller (drumming)
Juvenile
1st St. Andrew’s College A (1,1,1,1)
2nd St. Andrew’s College B (2,2,2,3)
3rd Canterbury Caledonian (3,3,3,2)
Judges: Blair Hodson, Piers Dover (piping); Geoff Hallberg (ensemble); Adam Alexander (drumming)
