Cyclone Gabrielle impacts Wellington Hawkes Bay Centre
Wellington, New Zealand – February 25, 2023 – Manawatu Scottish and Wellington Red Hackle won the Grade 1 and Grade 2 events at the annual Wellington Hakes Bay Centre competition. Wellington Red Hackle’s Grade 4 band took that contest against two others. Cyclone Gabrielle prevented the Grade 3 Hawkes Bay Caledonian from attending, and Manawatu Scottish’s Grade 3 band decided not to perform. New Zealand has been challenged lately with flooding and cyclones, but the pipe band scene has been able to march on through their summer.
Grade 1
1st Manawatu Scottish
Judges: Stuart Easton, Nigel Foster (piping); Ian Ferguson (ensemble); Angus Crowe (drumming)
Grade 2
1st Wellington Red Hackle
Judges: Stuart Easton, Nigel Foster (piping); Ian Ferguson (ensemble); Angus Crowe (drumming)
Grade 4
Overall
1st Wellington Red Hackle (Gr4
2nd City of Wellington
3rd Scots College
Medley
1st City of Wellington (1,3,1,1)
2nd Wellington Red Hackle (3,1,2,2)
3rd Scots College (2,2,3,3)
Judges: Stuart Easton, Nigel Foster (piping); Ian Ferguson (ensemble); Angus Crowe (drumming)
MSR
1st Wellington Red Hackle (1,1,1,2)
2nd City of Wellington (3,3,2,1)
3rd Scots College (2,2,3,3)
Judges: Stuart Easton, Nigel Foster (piping); Ian Ferguson (ensemble); Angus Crowe (drumming)
Juvenile
1st Scots College
Judges: Stuart Easton, Nigel Foster (piping); Ian Ferguson (ensemble); Angus Crowe (drumming)
