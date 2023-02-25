Results
February 25, 2023

Cyclone Gabrielle impacts Wellington Hawkes Bay Centre

Wellington, New Zealand – February 25, 2023 – Manawatu Scottish and Wellington Red Hackle won the Grade 1 and Grade 2 events at the annual Wellington Hakes Bay Centre competition. Wellington Red Hackle’s Grade 4 band took that contest against two others. Cyclone Gabrielle prevented the Grade 3 Hawkes Bay Caledonian from attending, and Manawatu Scottish’s Grade 3 band decided not to perform. New Zealand has been challenged lately with flooding and cyclones, but the pipe band scene has been able to march on through their summer.

Manawatu Scottish at Wellington Hakes Bay Centre

Grade 1
1st Manawatu Scottish
Judges: Stuart Easton, Nigel Foster (piping); Ian Ferguson (ensemble); Angus Crowe (drumming)

Grade 2
1st Wellington Red Hackle
Judges: Stuart Easton, Nigel Foster (piping); Ian Ferguson (ensemble); Angus Crowe (drumming)

Grade 4
Overall
1st Wellington Red Hackle (Gr4
2nd City of Wellington
3rd Scots College

Medley
1st City of Wellington (1,3,1,1)
2nd Wellington Red Hackle (3,1,2,2)
3rd Scots College (2,2,3,3)
Judges: Stuart Easton, Nigel Foster (piping); Ian Ferguson (ensemble); Angus Crowe (drumming)

MSR
1st Wellington Red Hackle (1,1,1,2)
2nd City of Wellington (3,3,2,1)
3rd Scots College (2,2,3,3)
Judges: Stuart Easton, Nigel Foster (piping); Ian Ferguson (ensemble); Angus Crowe (drumming)

Juvenile
1st Scots College
Judges: Stuart Easton, Nigel Foster (piping); Ian Ferguson (ensemble); Angus Crowe (drumming)

