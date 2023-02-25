Cyclone Gabrielle impacts Wellington Hawkes Bay Centre

Wellington, New Zealand – February 25, 2023 – Manawatu Scottish and Wellington Red Hackle won the Grade 1 and Grade 2 events at the annual Wellington Hakes Bay Centre competition. Wellington Red Hackle’s Grade 4 band took that contest against two others. Cyclone Gabrielle prevented the Grade 3 Hawkes Bay Caledonian from attending, and Manawatu Scottish’s Grade 3 band decided not to perform. New Zealand has been challenged lately with flooding and cyclones, but the pipe band scene has been able to march on through their summer.

Grade 1

1st Manawatu Scottish

Judges: Stuart Easton, Nigel Foster (piping); Ian Ferguson (ensemble); Angus Crowe (drumming)

Grade 2

1st Wellington Red Hackle

Judges: Stuart Easton, Nigel Foster (piping); Ian Ferguson (ensemble); Angus Crowe (drumming)

Grade 4

Overall

1st Wellington Red Hackle (Gr4

2nd City of Wellington

3rd Scots College

Medley

1st City of Wellington (1,3,1,1)

2nd Wellington Red Hackle (3,1,2,2)

3rd Scots College (2,2,3,3)

Judges: Stuart Easton, Nigel Foster (piping); Ian Ferguson (ensemble); Angus Crowe (drumming)

MSR

1st Wellington Red Hackle (1,1,1,2)

2nd City of Wellington (3,3,2,1)

3rd Scots College (2,2,3,3)

Judges: Stuart Easton, Nigel Foster (piping); Ian Ferguson (ensemble); Angus Crowe (drumming)

Juvenile

1st Scots College

Judges: Stuart Easton, Nigel Foster (piping); Ian Ferguson (ensemble); Angus Crowe (drumming)