City of Edinburgh wins Dunbar in straight firsts

Dunbar, Scotland – May 13, 2023 – City of Edinburgh kicked off the Scottish outdoor band competition season in perfect form by taking straight firsts in Grade 2, the highest contested event at the first outing on the RSPBA circuit. England’s City of Newcastle won the Grade 3 competition, also with four first placings, against seven other bands.

City of Edinburgh was the only Grade 2 band there, and they played up to Grade 1 to collect that prize money, too. Weather was mainly dry with a high of about 12°C.

Grade 2

1st City of Edinburgh (1,1,1,1)

2nd Coalburn IOR (Gr3) (4,2,2,2)

3rd City of Newcastle (Gr3) (5,3,3,3)

4th Preston Lodge High School (Juvenile) (2,4,4,4)

5th MacKenzie Caledonian (Gr3) (3,5,6,6)

6th Kilmarnock (Gr3) (6,7,5,5)

7th Tweedvale (Gr3) (7,6,7,7)

Judges: Alvis Kerr, Iain Simpson (piping); W. Black (drumming); Peter Snaddon (ensemble)

Grade 3

1st City of Newcastle (1,1,1,1)

2nd Denny & Dunipace (3,2,3,2)

3rd Coalburn IOR (2,3,2,3)

4th MacKenzie Caledonian (4,5,6,5)

5th Stockbridge (6,6,5,6)

6th Dunbar Royal British Legion (5,4,7,7)

7th Kilmarnock (8,8,4,4)

8th Tweedvale (7,7,8,8)

Judges: Alvis Kerr, Iain Simpson (piping); W. Black (drumming); Peter Snaddon (ensemble)