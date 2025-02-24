Clan Donald Trust adds Charles MacArthur Memorial Prize for Piobaireachd to top US$50,000 for sponsored solo events

The Clan Donald Trust for the Gaelic Performing Arts is adding to its already long list of sponsored piobaireachd competitions with the Charles MacArthur Memorial Prize for Piobaireachd at this year’s Isle of Skye Highland Games on August 5th I Portree. This brings the organization’s collective prize money put up for seven contests worldwide to more than US$50,000.

According to Clan Donald Trust for the Gaelic Performing Arts Chair Bruce MacDonald, his organization contributes more money to solo piping than any other.

The Charles MacArthur Memorial is offering £1,000 for the first prize, £750 for second, and £ 500 for third prize, though the games committee has asked for “flexibility” in allocating the £2,250 total purse.

The Clan Donald Trust is also bringing back the Donald MacDonald Cuach at Armadale Castle on the Isle of Skye. Due to the pandemic, the contest has not been held since 2021, when it was an online event.

The Trust also sponsors the Clasp at the Northern Meeting; the Murray Henderson Clasp to the Gold Medal for Piobaireachd in New Zealand; the R.U. Brown Piobaireachd Competition in Australia; the Sir John A. Macdonald Memorial Prize for Piobaireachd [the Piobaireachd Society (Canada) Gold Medal] at the Glengarry Highland Games; and the Joseph MacDonald Memorial Prize in Charleston, South Carolina.

“No £50 and a silver trophy for winners in our competitions.” – Bruce MacDonald

“All in all, we will be providing some US$50,000 in prize money for piobaireachd along with thousands of pounds in administrative support,” MacDonald said.”I am unaware of any other organization that provides more monetary support to piobaireachd, so we take some measure of pride in what we have been able to accomplish.”

Nick Hudson, Houston; Finlay Johnston, Glasgow; Angus J. MacColl, Oban, Scotland; and Alastair Murray, Pittsburgh, will compete for the Joseph MacDonald Memorial Prize this year. Bruce Hitchings will judge the event at the 2025 Scottish Performing Arts Classic on June 6-7, which the Robert Burns Society of Charleston also manages.

“A guiding principle for us is to award our competitors and winners appropriately as world-class professionals,” MacDonald added. “No £50s and a silver trophy for winners in our competitions.”