Commonwealth Pipes & Drums remains in grading limbo after RSPBA responds with no decision

Nearly two months after they were upgraded to Grade 2 by the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association, the Commonwealth Pipes & Drums of Massachusetts are still awaiting a decision on their appeal to be accepted as a Grade 3A competitor at the 2025 World Pipe Band Championships.

The Eastern United States Pipe Band Association has assigned the band to Grade 3 for 2025. In March, the EUSPBA’s Executive and Music Board defended the band’s Grade 3 status, and the band submitted an official appeal to the RSPBA, with support from the EUSPBA’s executive and Music Board.

Numerous requests to the RSPBA for an update by Commonwealth Pipe-Major Adam Holdaway went unanswered until he received a response from RSPBA directors Sharon Smith and Alistair McCleary dated May 13th, stating:

Having received the appeal, we have found some inaccuracies with registration paperwork and at a glance have recognized at least two players who have played in Grade 2 in the last five years. Please can you review your full registration and accurately fill out the form for the last five-year history for each player before any other appeal will be considered.

Holdaway almost immediately responded to the Smith, McCleary and RSPBA Chief Executive Colin Mulhern, saying:

We appreciate your vigilance in identifying inaccuracies in our registration paperwork and recognizing two players who have participated in Grade 2 contests within the past five years.

I have attached the requested spreadsheet of all players who are attending the contest. We understand the importance of adhering to the rules and ensuring that all information is accurate. Should you require any additional information or clarification, please do not hesitate to contact us.

According to Holdway, the two Commonwealth members the RSPBA identified as having Grade 2 experience in the last five years consist of a tenor drummer and a piper registered with an EUSPBA member Grade 2 band but never actually competed with that band.

Since being informed of the RSPBA’s initial decision in March to put the band in Grade 2, Commonwealth has rushed to add a second MSR to its repertoire, if they are ultimately forced to compete in Grade 2. According to Holdaway, band members had purchased non-refundable flights to Glasgow well before being surprised by the RSPBA’s regrading decision.

EUSPBA President Bill Caudill said that he learned about the most recent developments from Holdaway and is investigating the situation. He added that he hopes to respond to the RSPBA once he has discussed it with the EUSPBA’s executive team and Music Board Chair Eric Ouellette.

At publication time, Mulhern, Smith and McCleary had not responded to a request for the RSPBA’s position on the matter, and how quickly the association will make a final decision on what grade the band will have to compete in at the World’s.

Unlike every other pipe band association, the RSPBA does not reciprocally accept bands’ home association grading and has frequently regraded international groups as it sees fit.

Commonwealth comprises former members of the Stuart Highlanders who, according to Holdaway, have not played in a band for over five years. Holdaway himself took a break from the piping and drumming scene, not playing his pipes at all during the last half-decade.