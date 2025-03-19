USA’s Commonwealth Pipes & Drums moved to Grade 2 by RSPBA with no discussion

The Grade 3 Commonwealth Pipes & Drums of Massachusetts has been told they must compete in Grade 2 to participate in RSPBA-sanctioned contests this year.

The band was surprised to receive the news in a letter from RSPBA Business Manager Rachel Gillespie dated March 10, 2025.

“I was a little blindsided last week when the RSPBA sent a letter of grading for Grade 2, a grade higher than the band is graded here at home (Grade 3),” Pipe-Major Adam Holdaway said. “And again today when the RSPBA’s Music Board notes came out stating that we ‘requested’ Grade 2. This is the second time an unsolicited regrade has been done to a band for which I am pipe-major.”

For Holdaway, it’s like déjà vu all over again. He led the Stuart Highlanders when the band faced a similar situation in 2014, as the RSPBA promoted them to Grade 1 despite being in Grade 2 with their home association, the Eastern United States Pipe Band Association.

Further confusing matters, the RSPBA listed Commonwealth as “requesting” to be in Grade 2 when it submitted its international membership application, while the band listed Grade 3A on the form.

Unlike every other pipe band association, the RSPBA does not reciprocally accept bands’ home association grading and has frequently regraded international groups as it sees fit.

Commonwealth comprises former members of the Stuart Highlanders who, according to Holdaway, have not played in a band for over five years. Holdaway himself took a break from the piping and drumming scene, not playing his pipes at all during the last half-decade.

“We all totally checked out,” he said, adding that the RSPBA was “made aware” of the five-year total hiatus from playing of Commonwealth members.

According to Holdaway, the RSPBA provided no rationale for the Commonwealth’s upgrade; however, it is assumed that the band was reassigned because its submitted roster listed some members’ Grade 1 and Grade 2 experience.

Holdaway said he has submitted an appeal but added that his band is now “scrambling to learn a second MSR to meet the musical requirements” if they must compete in Grade 2.

Commonwealth competed in Grade 3 in North America in 2024 with some success, including a second overall at the Glengarry Highland Games in Maxville, Ontario, which featured two firsts in piping. The Guelph Pipe Band won the contest and placed fourth overall in Grade 3A at the 2024 World Championship.

The RSPBA did not upgrade Guelph, but the Pipers & Pipe Band Society of Ontario, their home association, elevated them to Grade 2. The RSPBA did, however, upgrade Scotland-based Oban, Vale of Atholl and Denny & Dunipace, who finished first, third and fifth in Grade 3A at the World’s.

Sources within the EUSPBA confirmed that the organization’s Music Board is taking up the matter with the RSPBA. Neither EUSPBA President Bill Caudill nor Music Board Chair Nick Hudson responded to a request for comment. Similarly, no response was received from RSPBA Executive Officer Colin Mulhern.

Caudill confirmed that the RSPBA had not discussed Commonwealth’s re-grading with the EUSPBA before making and announcing the decision.

It is not known whether the EUSPBA will also upgrade Commonwealth to Grade 2. The organization downgraded City of Dunedin (Florida) after the RSPBA moved the band to Grade 2 in September 2024.

At the Alliance of North American Pipe Band Association’s 2005 summit meeting in Winnipeg, then-RSPBA Chair Kevin Reilly committed his organization to cease the new practice of regrading non-member bands. At that time, the RSPBA had relegated the Grade 1 City of Washington to Grade 2, reportedly based on only two performances at the 2005 World Championships.

The Alliance of North American Pipe Band Association had reportedly intended to send a letter of concern to the RSPBA after the re-grading of City of Dunedin but subsequently decided against it.