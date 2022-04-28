Comunn na Piobaireachd (NZ) Clasp event goes to Rowe
The Internet – April 2022 – Comunn na Piobaireachd (NZ), better known as the Piobaireachd Society of New Zealand, held a preliminary online competition to coincide with the Easter weekend designed to assist competitors with preparations preparing for the main competitions to be held in late June. Willie Rowe of Rata, New Zealand, took the Clasp section for previous winners of the Gold Medal, which this year was won by Callum Cairn of Wellington. Entry was restricted to members of the organization, and competitors had to submit music from lists set for each event. The number of prizes awarded was dependent on the number of entries.
The organization was formed “to foster and encourage the study and playing of Piobaireachd in New Zealand.” Comunn na Piobaireachd (NZ) was the first overseas body to be affiliated with the Piobaireachd Society.
Clasp (eight competed)
1st Willie Rowe
2nd Graeme Glass
3rd Scott Armstrong, Auckland
Judge: Malcolm McRae
Gold Medal (six competed)
1st Callum Cairn
2nd Mark McKenzie
Judge: Murray Henderson
Silver Medal (10 competed)
1st Tristan Mitchell
2nd Mackenzie Loudon
3rd Phil Nielsen
Judge: Roddy MacLeod
Bronze Medal (11 competed)
1st Nicholas Weston
2nd Heath Awatere-Madden
3rd Ethan Carmichael
4th Lucas Paterson
Judge: Willie McCallum
