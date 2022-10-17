Coupar Angus lands Scott Campbell as L-D, drummers, enabling band to get out for first time in three years

While virtually every band on earth is recruiting for more members and drummers in particular, Grade 4A Coupar Angus of Scotland has actually seen major success by landing Scott Campbell as lead-drummer, along with additional new players to enable the band to compete in 2022-’23 for the first time since 2019.

Campbell joins Coupar Angus after a run with the Vale of Atholl organization’s Grade 3A band as a corps player. He has also served with Grade 1 bands Dysart & Dundonald and Johnstone, Grade 2 Balagan, and as lead-drummer of the military’s 7 Scots Pipes & Drums.

Coupar Angus Pipe-Major Callum Douglas said, “I am extremely grateful to Scott for taking on the role of lead-drummer. He brings with him not only an abundance of experience in the role, but some quality players, too. This is an incredible opportunity to expand the wealth of competing piping and drumming in east Perthshire.”

Douglas added that Campbell brings “an experienced drum corps to add to the existing corps in the band,” and that Coupar Angus has its sights on Grade 4A, “with development progression plans in place for the coming seasons.”

Coupar Angus last competed in 2019 in as a Grade 4B band, taking in only four contests, including the British, UK and World championships, where it placed 13th, 17th and 19th (qualifying round), respectively.

“I’d Like to thank Callum Douglas and Coupar Angus Pipe Band for the opportunity to take the band forward,” Campbell said. “I’m looking forward to working with a great team and to have the chance to prove ourselves in the competition arena.”

For the northern hemisphere, the September to December period is often referred to as the “transfer season,” with the majority of bands in every grade in either obvious or tacit recruitment mode. The pandemic years of little or no competition resulted in many bands electing not to compete or folding altogether, and most that competed in 2022 did so with noticeably smaller sections.