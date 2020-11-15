Dew, Maxwell win professional grades at Fall 2020 World Online Piping & Drumming Championships

The Internet – November 14, 2020 – Hundreds of performances were assessed in the second World Online Piping & Drumming Championships, and ultimately John Dew of Perth, Scotland, and Grant Maxwell of Vancouver landed the biggest overall prizes, taking the Open/Professional grades in the solo piping and solo snare drumming, respectively. Competitors uploaded video performances to YouTube, and each was assessed over a period of time by the judges.

The event is not affiliated with or sanctioned by any association, and the video and judge’s comments of each performance is made available to all by organizers, BagpipeLessons.com.

The competition once again calculated a number of creative prizes, with the United States taking the “Champion Country” prize and the Eastern United States Pipe Band Association gathering up the most points for a single association’s members’ overall results.

Piping

Open/Professional

Piobaireachd

1st Scott Armstrong, “The Big Spree”

2nd Brad Davidson, Waterloo, Ontario

3rd James MacHattie, Summerside, Prince Edward Island

4th Ryan Murray

5th Ian K. MacDonald, Whitby, Ontario

6th Daniel Lidgren, Calgary, Alberta

Judge: Iain Speirs

MSR

1st John Dew, “Edinburgh City Police Pipe Band,” “Mrs. Donald MacPherson,” “John Garroway”

2nd Ian K. MacDonald

3rd Jack Williamson, Topeka, Kansas

4th Kyle Howie, Dundee, Scotland

5th James Feeney, Simsbury, Connecticut

6th Andrew Donlon, Washington, DC

Judge: Richard Parkes

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Jack Williamson, “Dr. MacInnes’s Fancy,” “Carradale”

2nd John Dew

3rd Ian K. MacDonald

4th Daniel Lidgren

5th Andrew Donlon

6th Charlie Morris, Agoura Hills, California

Judge; Chris Armstrong

Drumming

Snare

MSR

1st Grant Maxwell, Vancouver, “The Young MacGregor,” “The Caledonian Society of London,” “McAllister’s Dirk”

2nd William Glenholmes, Cullybackey, Northern Ireland

3rd Harvey Dawson, Toronto

4th Alex Kuldell, Falls Church, Virginia

Judge: Keith Orr

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Grant Maxwell, “Dr. McInnes’s Fancy,” “The Old Wife of the Mill Dust”

2nd William Glenholmes

3rd Alex Kuldell

4th Harvey Dawson

Judge: Duncan Millar

Tenor

Grade 1

MSR

1st Sophie Thompson, “Miss Elspeth Campbell,” “Tulloch Castle,” “Major David Manson”

2nd Andrea Jackson

3rd Christine Christiansen

Judge: Chris Pollock

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Andrea Jackson, “The Nova Scotia Night Crawler,” “The Gold Ring”

2nd Christine Christiansen

Judge: Johnny Rowe

