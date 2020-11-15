Dew, Maxwell win professional grades at Fall 2020 World Online Piping & Drumming Championships
The Internet – November 14, 2020 – Hundreds of performances were assessed in the second World Online Piping & Drumming Championships, and ultimately John Dew of Perth, Scotland, and Grant Maxwell of Vancouver landed the biggest overall prizes, taking the Open/Professional grades in the solo piping and solo snare drumming, respectively. Competitors uploaded video performances to YouTube, and each was assessed over a period of time by the judges.
The event is not affiliated with or sanctioned by any association, and the video and judge’s comments of each performance is made available to all by organizers, BagpipeLessons.com.
The competition once again calculated a number of creative prizes, with the United States taking the “Champion Country” prize and the Eastern United States Pipe Band Association gathering up the most points for a single association’s members’ overall results.
Piping
Open/Professional
Piobaireachd
1st Scott Armstrong, “The Big Spree”
2nd Brad Davidson, Waterloo, Ontario
3rd James MacHattie, Summerside, Prince Edward Island
4th Ryan Murray
5th Ian K. MacDonald, Whitby, Ontario
6th Daniel Lidgren, Calgary, Alberta
Judge: Iain Speirs
MSR
1st John Dew, “Edinburgh City Police Pipe Band,” “Mrs. Donald MacPherson,” “John Garroway”
2nd Ian K. MacDonald
3rd Jack Williamson, Topeka, Kansas
4th Kyle Howie, Dundee, Scotland
5th James Feeney, Simsbury, Connecticut
6th Andrew Donlon, Washington, DC
Judge: Richard Parkes
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Jack Williamson, “Dr. MacInnes’s Fancy,” “Carradale”
2nd John Dew
3rd Ian K. MacDonald
4th Daniel Lidgren
5th Andrew Donlon
6th Charlie Morris, Agoura Hills, California
Judge; Chris Armstrong
Drumming
Snare
MSR
1st Grant Maxwell, Vancouver, “The Young MacGregor,” “The Caledonian Society of London,” “McAllister’s Dirk”
2nd William Glenholmes, Cullybackey, Northern Ireland
3rd Harvey Dawson, Toronto
4th Alex Kuldell, Falls Church, Virginia
Judge: Keith Orr
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Grant Maxwell, “Dr. McInnes’s Fancy,” “The Old Wife of the Mill Dust”
2nd William Glenholmes
3rd Alex Kuldell
4th Harvey Dawson
Judge: Duncan Millar
Tenor
Grade 1
MSR
1st Sophie Thompson, “Miss Elspeth Campbell,” “Tulloch Castle,” “Major David Manson”
2nd Andrea Jackson
3rd Christine Christiansen
Judge: Chris Pollock
Hornpipe & Jig
1st Andrea Jackson, “The Nova Scotia Night Crawler,” “The Gold Ring”
2nd Christine Christiansen
Judge: Johnny Rowe
