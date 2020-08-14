Eade, Maxwell prevail in summer World Online Championships

The Internet – August 6-13, 2020 – After more than 1,500 entries in 83 events in solo piping, snare, bass and tenor, each competitor submitting performances by recorded video with an entry fee, Brendan Eade of New Zealand and Grant Maxwell of Vancouver emerged the winners of the top events in the World Online Piping & Drumming Championships summer event, privately run by BagpipeLessons.com of Seattle.

Coincidental to the P-M Alasdair Gillies Memorial Recital Challenge being held on the same day in Glasgow, the competition held a series of “Alasdair Gillies Memorial Challenge 2/4 March” events across various solo piping categories, with the top level won by Connor Eckert of Los Angeles.

All of the performances and judges’ comments have been made available for download.

Each event had an entry fee of US$18. Nearly 50 judges were employed to assess the performances at their leisure over several days.

Because of the international nature of the event, creative categories, like “Champion Association” (Pipe Bands Australia) and Champion Country (USA) were decided based on demographics provided with entries. Performers wore a wide variety of outfits, mostly casual and unkilted, and “Special Video Awards” were given for Service Member in Uniform, School Piper or Drummer in School Band Uniform, Dress and Deportment, and Video Background.

The competition’s main sponsor was R.G. Hardie & Co., with numerous other companies contributing prizes.

Highlight results:

Piping

Professional

Piobaireachd

1st Brendon Eade, New Zealand, “The Unjust Incarceration”

2nd Calum Brown, Aberdeen, Scotland, “The Phantom Piper of Corrieyairack”

3rd Sean McKeown, Toronto, “Lord Lovat’s Lament”

4th James MacHattie, Summerside, Prince Edward Island, Canada, “Lament for Colin Roy MacKenzie”

5th John Dew, Perth, Scotland, “Rory McLoude’s Lament”

6th Ian K. MacDonald, Whitby, Ontario, “Lament for the Laird of Anapool”

Judges: Alan Bevan, Alistair Dunn

MSR

1st John Dew

2nd James MacHattie

3rd Fraser Allison, Scotland

4th Calum Brown

5th Ian K. MacDonald

6th Calum Watson

Judge: Bob Worrall

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Ian K. MacDonald

2nd Brendon Eade

3rd Calum Brown

4th Calum Watson, Glasgow

5th Austin Diepenhorst, Santee, California

6th Zephan Knichel, Surrey, British Columbia

Judge: Richard Parkes

Open 4-6 minute own-choice medley

1st Sean McKeown, Toronto

2nd Ian K. MacDonald

3rd John Dew

4th Callum Wynd, Stirling, Scotland

5th Calum Watson

6th Tyler Destremps, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

Judge: Callum Beaumont

Drumming

Snare

MSR

1st Grant Maxwell, Vancouver, “Lord Alexander Kennedy,” “Blair Drummond,” “John Morrison, Assynt House”

2nd Blair Brown, Houston

3rd Harvey Dawson, Toronto

4th Mark Leishman

5th Alex Kuldell

6th Christopher Gardner

Judge: Keith Orr

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Grant Maxwell

2nd Blair Brown

3rd Harvey Dawson

4th Alex Kuldell

5th Christopher Gardner

6th Mark Leishman

Judge: Ciaran Mordaunt

Tenor

Grade 1

MSR

1st Andrea Jackson

2nd Indyana Bridgman

3rd Isaac Mulder

4th Michael Smith

5th Mitchell Olding

6th Laury-Anne Boschman

Judge: Michael O’Neil

Hornpipe & Jig

1st Andrea Jackson

2nd Indyana Bridgman

3rd Mitchell Olding

4th Isaac Mulder

5th Michael Smith

6th Laury-Anne Boschman

Judge: Alex Wilson

Bass

Grade 1 MSR

1. Allison North

2. Alex Kuldell

3. Isaac Mulder

4. Michael Smith

5. Gale Walker

Judge: Chris Pollock

Full results, links and judges’ comments can be found here.

