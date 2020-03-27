Drumming for Drinks cut off for 2020

The annual Drumming for Drinks extravaganza, normally held smack in the middle of Piping Live! and a few days before the World Pipe Band Championships, has been cancelled.

The August 2020 is not officially part of either, but leverages the mass of visiting competitors in Glasgow at the time. There has been no announcement from either Piping Live! organizers or the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association and Glasgow Life, the group that partners with the RSPBA to hold the World’s at Glasgow Green.

“We hope all of you are in good health and coping with the challenges that we all face as a society together,” a statement from Drumming for Drinks said. “Our thoughts are with those affected by coronavirus and all of our amazing doctors, nurses, healthcare staff, first responders and service personnel who are working round the clock to keep us safe. In view of the worldwide health crisis we . . . have taken the immediate decision that . . . Drumming for Drinks will not go ahead.”

Drumming for Drinks has become one of the biggest events during the World’s week, with hundreds relaxing in a fun and bevvy-fueled environment at the Lord Todd Bar at the University of Strathclyde. Contestants put on creative percussion-first shows in an almost-anything-goes format.

The event is organized by Innovation, a group co-managed by pipe band drummers Scott Currie, Jim Kilpatrick and Tyler Fry.

“Drumming for Drinks can wait, and when the time is right, let’s get together and make the next one the best of all time. We will all be ready for it.”

At publication time, inquires to Piping Live! and the RSPBA on the status of their events had not been answered.

The status of Piping Live! is potentially further complicated by the resignation in January 2020 by Roddy MacLeod, director of the festival. MacLeod was also the principal of the National Piping Centre. Announcements on each role have not been made.

