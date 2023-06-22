Drumming for Drinks returns, moves to “The Barras” and ups the prizing and entertainment

For the first time since 2019, when the pandemic shut down just about everything in piping and drumming, the popular Drumming for Drinks almost-anything-goes performance competition will return during World’s Week in Glasgow on August 16th.

For the first time in its history, the event will move from the Lord Todd Bar at the University of Strathclyde, shifting to the Barras Art & Design on the grounds of the Barrowlands Ballroom & Market near Glasgow Green.

Like the Lord Todd Piping Recital-Competition, Drumming for Drinks was one of the first World’s Week events, and has been organized since its inception in 2006 by Scott Currie, Tyler Fry and Jim Kilpatrick.

Despite the musical flexibility of the contest, a drummer can perform for up to five minutes with as many as five other musicians playing any instruments or combination of instruments, with the prize being determined by an audience vote.

The winner receives £500, a custom British Drum Co drum, a premium Hardcase drum case, and drumming-related gear from D’Addario brands Evans and Promark.

Organizers have also narrowed the event to a single category, rather than the divisions of snare, tenor or bass, so that contestants “compete on an even keel for the overall prize fund and new title of Lady or Lord of the Barras.”

“A huge part of [the relaunch] for us was finding a new home in the heart of Glasgow where we could develop the event and make it a more enjoyable and memorable experience for our contestants.” – Scott Currie

“We’re delighted to be back after so long,” Currie said. “Our postponement of last year’s event was not taken lightly, but it was a decision that the three of us took for all the right reasons. With so many bands missing out on making the journey to Glasgow last summer, the time wasn’t right and we wanted to concentrate our efforts on a relaunch that was befitting of the long absence we endured. A huge part of that for us was finding a new home in the heart of Glasgow where we could develop the event and make it a more enjoyable and memorable experience for our contestants, our audience and our sponsors. Barras Art and Design truly is a location that’s tailor-made for Drumming for Drinks.”

The new venue promises more food and beverages, and will conclude with a performance by the Red Hot Chilli Pipers and then a new Drumming for Drinks After-Party that those who purchased a ticket to the contest can enjoy at no additional cost.

“We haven’t just secured the new home for Drumming for Drinks, we believe we’ve found the new hub for pipe bands throughout World’s Week,’ Currie added, “where the management and staff are genuinely excited to open their doors to our community to enjoy and relax outwith competition days and the busy practice regimes.”

Drumming for Drinks tickets – priced at £20.00 (not including booking fee) – will go on sale at 10:00 GMT on Friday, June 23rd.