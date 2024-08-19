Ears turn to solo piping majors, starting with Argyllshire Gathering at Oban
The World Pipe Band Championships consumed the attention of the majority of pipers and drummers worldwide, and now it’s solo piping’s turn, with the Argyllshire Gathering at Oban, the Captain John MacLellan Memorial Medal in Edinburgh, and the Northern Meeting in Inverness poised to command interest over the next two weeks.
“Oban and Inverness,” as they’re referred to by pipers, boast the most prestigious prizes in the world among non-invitational competitions. The Highland Society of London’s Gold Medal piobaireachd contests, run at both locations, produce winners who will have their names indelibly added to history and, for many, catapult them into a lifetime of judging and teaching opportunities.
The winners of the Gold Medals, plus those of the Clasp and Senior Piobaireachd at Inverness and Oban, respectively, for previous Gold Medal winners, each gain an invitation to the Glenfiddich Solo Piping Championships in Blair Atholl, Scotland, on October 19th.
The winners of the Silver Star Former Winners MSR at Inverness and the Former Winners MSR at Oban also receive Glenfiddich invitations.
Of note, only two women out of approximately 80 contestants will compete in the most prestigious events. About a third of accepted entrants are not residents of Scotland.
The Wednesday Argyllshire Gathering events are held at indoor venues around Oban’s town centre. The Thursday competitions are held outside at Mossfield Park regardless of the weather. Those competing on Thursday will pray to the high heavens for dry weather since a soaked bagpipe can greatly complicate their instrument for the Northern Meeting at Inverness, August 29-30.
The Captain John A. MacLellan MBE Memorial Medal Recital-Competition is an invitational piping event held on Saturday, August 24th, in Edinburgh. Although relatively new, it has become one of the marquee events on the solo piping calendar. The Eagle Pipers Society organizes the contest at the Caledonian Waldorf Astoria Hotel, honouring the memory and music of the great Captain John MacLellan.
pipes|drums will follow the events and report results as they become available.
Here are orders of play and judges for the major events at the Argyllshire Gathering, August 21-22.
Highland Society of London Gold Medal
Judges: Bruce Hitchings, Ronnie McShannon, Willie Morrison
- John Mulhearn, Carluke, Scotland
- Gordon Bruce, Kilwinning, Scotland
- Sarah Muir, Campbeltown, Scotland
- Nick Hudson, Houston
- Angus J. MacColl, Benderloch, Scotland
- Sandy Cameron, Roy Bridge, Scotland
- Steven Leask, East Kilbride, Scotland
- Ben Duncan, Edinburgh
- Andrew Carlisle, Pittsburgh
- William Rowe, Fielding, New Zealand
- Cameron MacDougall, Nigg, Scotland
- Derek Midgley, Tinton Falls, New Jersey
- Andrew Donlon, Washington, DC
- Sean McKeown, Bowmanville, Ontario
- Glenn Brown, Glasgow
- Calum Brown, Aberdeen, Scotland
- Matt Pantaleoni, St. Louis
- Calum Watson, Bathgate, Scotland
- Ben McClamrock, Washington, DC
- Jamie Elder, Auchtermuchty, Scotland
- Alastair Lee, Surrey, British Columbia
- Darach Urquhart, Kyle of Lochalsh, Scotland
- Cameron Drummond, Edinburgh
- Innes Smith, Dunblane, Scotland
- Brendon Eade, Waikato, New Zealand
Senior Piobaireachd (for winners of at least one of the Gold Medals)
Judges: Murray Henderson, Angus MacDonald, John Wilson
- Glenn Brown
- Ian K. MacDonald, Whitby, Ontario
- Stuart Liddell, Inveraray, Scotland
- Greg Wilson, Christchurch
- Iain Speirs, Edinburgh
- Bruce Gandy, Dartmouth, Nova Scotia
- Fred Morrison, Bishopton, Scotland
- Finlay Johnston, Glasgow
- Chris Armstrong, Glasgow
- Jack Lee, Surrey, British Columbia
- Innes Smith
- Alan Bevan, Abbotsford, British Columbia
- Nick Hudson
- Roddy MacLeod, Glasgow
- Craig Sutherland
- Alasdair Henderson, Dunoon, Scotland
- Willie McCallum, Bearsden, Scotland
- Angus D. MacColl, Benderloch, Scotland
- Andrew Hayes, Ottawa
- Callum Beaumont, St. Andrews, Scotland
Silver Medal
Judges: Euan Anderson, Jimmy Banks, Bill Wotherspoon
- Ashley McMichael, Antrim, Northern Ireland
- Anna Kummerlöw, Kladrum, Germany
- Bradley Parker, Milngavie, Scotland
- Fraser Allison, Balfron, Scotland
- Angus MacPhee, Inverness, Scotland
- Ben Mulhearn, Troon, Scotland
- John McDonald, Aberdeen, Scotland
- Cameron May, Lesmahagow, Scotland
- Zephan Knichel, Surrey, British Columbia
- Bobby Durning, Carrollton, Texas
- James McPetrie, Aboyne, Scotland
- Ruairidh Brown, Dunblane, Scotland
- Jonathon Simpson, Falkirk, Scotland
- Dan Lyden, Timonium, Maryland
- John Dew, Edinburgh
- Alistair Bevan, Abbotsford, British Columbia
- Mike Fitzhenry, Paisley, Scotland
- Andrew Ferguson, Dollar, Scotland
- Brodie Watson-Massey, Edinburgh
- Luke Kennedy, Strathaven, Scotland
- Callum Wynd, Dunblane, Scotland
- Eireann Iannetta-Mackay, Burrelton, Scotland
- Jacob Dicker, Maxville, Ontario
- Steven Gray, Lockerbie, Scotland
- Greig Canning, Kirkcaldy, Scotland
Former Winners MSR
Judges: Barry Donaldson, Iain MacFadyen, Bob Worrall
- Alasdair Henderson
- Iain Speirs, Edinburgh
- Ben Duncan
- Cameron MacDougall
- Neil Smith, Balfron, Scotland
- Angus D. MacColl
- Sarah Muir
- Chris Armstrong
- Bruce Gandy
- Stuart Liddell
- Allan Russell, Kelty, Scotland
- Alex Gandy
- Alan Bevan
- Roddy MacLeod
- Finlay Johnston
- Glenn Brown
- Cameron Drummond
- Alister Lee
- Andrew Carlisle
- Ian K. MacDonald
- Willie McCallum
- Craig Sutherland
- Fred Morrison
- Callum Beaumont
- Jack Lee, Surrey, British Columbia
- Angus J. MacColl
