Ears turn to solo piping majors, starting with Argyllshire Gathering at Oban

The World Pipe Band Championships consumed the attention of the majority of pipers and drummers worldwide, and now it’s solo piping’s turn, with the Argyllshire Gathering at Oban, the Captain John MacLellan Memorial Medal in Edinburgh, and the Northern Meeting in Inverness poised to command interest over the next two weeks.

“Oban and Inverness,” as they’re referred to by pipers, boast the most prestigious prizes in the world among non-invitational competitions. The Highland Society of London’s Gold Medal piobaireachd contests, run at both locations, produce winners who will have their names indelibly added to history and, for many, catapult them into a lifetime of judging and teaching opportunities.

The winners of the Gold Medals, plus those of the Clasp and Senior Piobaireachd at Inverness and Oban, respectively, for previous Gold Medal winners, each gain an invitation to the Glenfiddich Solo Piping Championships in Blair Atholl, Scotland, on October 19th.

The winners of the Silver Star Former Winners MSR at Inverness and the Former Winners MSR at Oban also receive Glenfiddich invitations.

Of note, only two women out of approximately 80 contestants will compete in the most prestigious events. About a third of accepted entrants are not residents of Scotland.

The Wednesday Argyllshire Gathering events are held at indoor venues around Oban’s town centre. The Thursday competitions are held outside at Mossfield Park regardless of the weather. Those competing on Thursday will pray to the high heavens for dry weather since a soaked bagpipe can greatly complicate their instrument for the Northern Meeting at Inverness, August 29-30.

The Captain John A. MacLellan MBE Memorial Medal Recital-Competition is an invitational piping event held on Saturday, August 24th, in Edinburgh. Although relatively new, it has become one of the marquee events on the solo piping calendar. The Eagle Pipers Society organizes the contest at the Caledonian Waldorf Astoria Hotel, honouring the memory and music of the great Captain John MacLellan.

pipes|drums will follow the events and report results as they become available.

Here are orders of play and judges for the major events at the Argyllshire Gathering, August 21-22.

Highland Society of London Gold Medal

Judges: Bruce Hitchings, Ronnie McShannon, Willie Morrison

John Mulhearn, Carluke, Scotland Gordon Bruce, Kilwinning, Scotland Sarah Muir, Campbeltown, Scotland Nick Hudson, Houston Angus J. MacColl, Benderloch, Scotland Sandy Cameron, Roy Bridge, Scotland Steven Leask, East Kilbride, Scotland Ben Duncan, Edinburgh Andrew Carlisle, Pittsburgh William Rowe, Fielding, New Zealand Cameron MacDougall, Nigg, Scotland Derek Midgley, Tinton Falls, New Jersey Andrew Donlon, Washington, DC Sean McKeown, Bowmanville, Ontario Glenn Brown, Glasgow Calum Brown, Aberdeen, Scotland Matt Pantaleoni, St. Louis Calum Watson, Bathgate, Scotland Ben McClamrock, Washington, DC Jamie Elder, Auchtermuchty, Scotland Alastair Lee, Surrey, British Columbia Darach Urquhart, Kyle of Lochalsh, Scotland Cameron Drummond, Edinburgh Innes Smith, Dunblane, Scotland Brendon Eade, Waikato, New Zealand

Senior Piobaireachd (for winners of at least one of the Gold Medals)

Judges: Murray Henderson, Angus MacDonald, John Wilson

Glenn Brown Ian K. MacDonald, Whitby, Ontario Stuart Liddell, Inveraray, Scotland Greg Wilson, Christchurch Iain Speirs, Edinburgh Bruce Gandy, Dartmouth, Nova Scotia Fred Morrison, Bishopton, Scotland Finlay Johnston, Glasgow Chris Armstrong, Glasgow Jack Lee, Surrey, British Columbia Innes Smith Alan Bevan, Abbotsford, British Columbia Nick Hudson Roddy MacLeod, Glasgow Craig Sutherland Alasdair Henderson, Dunoon, Scotland Willie McCallum, Bearsden, Scotland Angus D. MacColl, Benderloch, Scotland Andrew Hayes, Ottawa Callum Beaumont, St. Andrews, Scotland

Silver Medal

Judges: Euan Anderson, Jimmy Banks, Bill Wotherspoon

Ashley McMichael, Antrim, Northern Ireland Anna Kummerlöw, Kladrum, Germany Bradley Parker, Milngavie, Scotland Fraser Allison, Balfron, Scotland Angus MacPhee, Inverness, Scotland Ben Mulhearn, Troon, Scotland John McDonald, Aberdeen, Scotland Cameron May, Lesmahagow, Scotland Zephan Knichel, Surrey, British Columbia Bobby Durning, Carrollton, Texas James McPetrie, Aboyne, Scotland Ruairidh Brown, Dunblane, Scotland Jonathon Simpson, Falkirk, Scotland Dan Lyden, Timonium, Maryland John Dew, Edinburgh Alistair Bevan, Abbotsford, British Columbia Mike Fitzhenry, Paisley, Scotland Andrew Ferguson, Dollar, Scotland Brodie Watson-Massey, Edinburgh Luke Kennedy, Strathaven, Scotland Callum Wynd, Dunblane, Scotland Eireann Iannetta-Mackay, Burrelton, Scotland Jacob Dicker, Maxville, Ontario Steven Gray, Lockerbie, Scotland Greig Canning, Kirkcaldy, Scotland

Former Winners MSR

Judges: Barry Donaldson, Iain MacFadyen, Bob Worrall