News
August 19, 2024

Ears turn to solo piping majors, starting with Argyllshire Gathering at Oban

Competitors traditionally play from the town centre to the games field on the Thursday of the Argylllshire Gathering at Oban.

The World Pipe Band Championships consumed the attention of the majority of pipers and drummers worldwide, and now it’s solo piping’s turn, with the Argyllshire Gathering at Oban, the Captain John MacLellan Memorial Medal in Edinburgh, and the Northern Meeting in Inverness poised to command interest over the next two weeks.

“Oban and Inverness,” as they’re referred to by pipers, boast the most prestigious prizes in the world among non-invitational competitions. The Highland Society of London’s Gold Medal piobaireachd contests, run at both locations, produce winners who will have their names indelibly added to history and, for many, catapult them into a lifetime of judging and teaching opportunities.

The winners of the Gold Medals, plus those of the Clasp and Senior Piobaireachd at Inverness and Oban, respectively, for previous Gold Medal winners, each gain an invitation to the Glenfiddich Solo Piping Championships in Blair Atholl, Scotland, on October 19th.

The winners of the Silver Star Former Winners MSR at Inverness and the Former Winners MSR at Oban also receive Glenfiddich invitations.

Of note, only two women out of approximately 80 contestants will compete in the most prestigious events. About a third of accepted entrants are not residents of Scotland.

The Wednesday Argyllshire Gathering events are held at indoor venues around Oban’s town centre. The Thursday competitions are held outside at Mossfield Park regardless of the weather. Those competing on Thursday will pray to the high heavens for dry weather since a soaked bagpipe can greatly complicate their instrument for the Northern Meeting at Inverness, August 29-30.

The Captain John A. MacLellan MBE Memorial Medal Recital-Competition is an invitational piping event held on Saturday, August 24th, in Edinburgh. Although relatively new, it has become one of the marquee events on the solo piping calendar. The Eagle Pipers Society organizes the contest at the Caledonian Waldorf Astoria Hotel, honouring the memory and music of the great Captain John MacLellan.

pipes|drums will follow the events and report results as they become available.

Here are orders of play and judges for the major events at the Argyllshire Gathering, August 21-22.

Highland Society of London Gold Medal

Judges: Bruce Hitchings, Ronnie McShannon, Willie Morrison

  1. John Mulhearn, Carluke, Scotland
  2. Gordon Bruce, Kilwinning, Scotland
  3. Sarah Muir, Campbeltown, Scotland
  4. Nick Hudson, Houston
  5. Angus J. MacColl, Benderloch, Scotland
  6. Sandy Cameron, Roy Bridge, Scotland
  7. Steven Leask, East Kilbride, Scotland
  8. Ben Duncan, Edinburgh
  9. Andrew Carlisle, Pittsburgh
  10. William Rowe, Fielding, New Zealand
  11. Cameron MacDougall, Nigg, Scotland
  12. Derek Midgley, Tinton Falls, New Jersey
  13. Andrew Donlon, Washington, DC
  14. Sean McKeown, Bowmanville, Ontario
  15. Glenn Brown, Glasgow
  16. Calum Brown, Aberdeen, Scotland
  17. Matt Pantaleoni, St. Louis
  18. Calum Watson, Bathgate, Scotland
  19. Ben McClamrock, Washington, DC
  20. Jamie Elder, Auchtermuchty, Scotland
  21. Alastair Lee, Surrey, British Columbia
  22. Darach Urquhart, Kyle of Lochalsh, Scotland
  23. Cameron Drummond, Edinburgh
  24. Innes Smith, Dunblane, Scotland
  25. Brendon Eade, Waikato, New Zealand

Senior Piobaireachd (for winners of at least one of the Gold Medals)

Judges: Murray Henderson, Angus MacDonald, John Wilson

  1. Glenn Brown
  2. Ian K. MacDonald, Whitby, Ontario
  3. Stuart Liddell, Inveraray, Scotland
  4. Greg Wilson, Christchurch
  5. Iain Speirs, Edinburgh
  6. Bruce Gandy, Dartmouth, Nova Scotia
  7. Fred Morrison, Bishopton, Scotland
  8. Finlay Johnston, Glasgow
  9. Chris Armstrong, Glasgow
  10. Jack Lee, Surrey, British Columbia
  11. Innes Smith
  12. Alan Bevan, Abbotsford, British Columbia
  13. Nick Hudson
  14. Roddy MacLeod, Glasgow
  15. Craig Sutherland
  16. Alasdair Henderson, Dunoon, Scotland
  17. Willie McCallum, Bearsden, Scotland
  18. Angus D. MacColl, Benderloch, Scotland
  19. Andrew Hayes, Ottawa
  20. Callum Beaumont, St. Andrews, Scotland

Silver Medal

Judges: Euan Anderson, Jimmy Banks, Bill Wotherspoon

  1. Ashley McMichael, Antrim, Northern Ireland
  2. Anna Kummerlöw, Kladrum, Germany
  3. Bradley Parker, Milngavie, Scotland
  4. Fraser Allison, Balfron, Scotland
  5. Angus MacPhee, Inverness, Scotland
  6. Ben Mulhearn, Troon, Scotland
  7. John McDonald, Aberdeen, Scotland
  8. Cameron May, Lesmahagow, Scotland
  9. Zephan Knichel, Surrey, British Columbia
  10. Bobby Durning, Carrollton, Texas
  11. James McPetrie, Aboyne, Scotland
  12. Ruairidh Brown, Dunblane, Scotland
  13. Jonathon Simpson, Falkirk, Scotland
  14. Dan Lyden, Timonium, Maryland
  15. John Dew, Edinburgh
  16. Alistair Bevan, Abbotsford, British Columbia
  17. Mike Fitzhenry, Paisley, Scotland
  18. Andrew Ferguson, Dollar, Scotland
  19. Brodie Watson-Massey, Edinburgh
  20. Luke Kennedy, Strathaven, Scotland
  21. Callum Wynd, Dunblane, Scotland
  22. Eireann Iannetta-Mackay, Burrelton, Scotland
  23. Jacob Dicker, Maxville, Ontario
  24. Steven Gray, Lockerbie, Scotland
  25. Greig Canning, Kirkcaldy, Scotland

Former Winners MSR

Judges: Barry Donaldson, Iain MacFadyen, Bob Worrall

  1. Alasdair Henderson
  2. Iain Speirs, Edinburgh
  3. Ben Duncan
  4. Cameron MacDougall
  5. Neil Smith, Balfron, Scotland
  6. Angus D. MacColl
  7. Sarah Muir
  8. Chris Armstrong
  9. Bruce Gandy
  10. Stuart Liddell
  11. Allan Russell, Kelty, Scotland
  12. Alex Gandy
  13. Alan Bevan
  14. Roddy MacLeod
  15. Finlay Johnston
  16. Glenn Brown
  17. Cameron Drummond
  18. Alister Lee
  19. Andrew Carlisle
  20. Ian K. MacDonald
  21. Willie McCallum
  22. Craig Sutherland
  23. Fred Morrison
  24. Callum Beaumont
  25. Jack Lee, Surrey, British Columbia
  26. Angus J. MacColl

 

Related

NO COMMENTS YET

Subscribers

See also
Features
August 16, 2024
To all competing at the World’s: enjoy the music you’re making
News
August 16, 2024
2024 World’s Grade 1 first day done and dusted
Read all in News
Get the Newsletter!
Sign up to receive our most popular stories in your inbox every month.
Thank you, you have successfully subscribed for our newsletter, please check your email

Registration

Forgotten Password?