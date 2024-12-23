Endurance and Kintyre: two practice chanters, one comparative video

In late October, BagpipeLessons.com unveiled the Endurance Practice Chanter in partnership with R.G. Hardie & Co.

In November, McCallum Bagpipes launched the Kintyre Practice Chanter in collaboration with Willie McCallum.

The two instruments promise various distinctive attributes, but of course with the common function of making practice for pipers more productive.

We decided to have a look at both the Endurance and Kintyre practice chanters as a comparative video preview rather than a competitive assessment.

Stay tuned to pipes|drums for more reviews of new piping and drumming products.