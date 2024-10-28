Jori Chisholm innovates again with moisture-absorbing Endurance Practice Chanter

Over the last 20 years, Jori Chisholm has introduced many products designed to improve playing experiences and quality for pipers. His latest innovation is the Endurance Practice Chanter, an instrument developed with R.G. Hardie & Co., which promises substantially longer practice sessions without interruptions and problems caused by moisture buildup.

The Endurance Practice Chanter uses a cartridge that absorbs moisture and promises minimal maintenance. Each cartridge can be easily regenerated or replaced.

“It ensures the reed stays dry, prevents the reed from stopping and helps pipers achieve a consistent sound even during extended practice sessions,” Chisholm said.

The new chanter is available in regular (US$119), junior (US$119) or extended (US$139) sizes and comes with three cartridges and a reed.

“The Endurance Practice Chanter addresses the big issue of moisture buildup, which interrupts practice sessions and shortens the life of reeds,” Chisholm added. “This new design allows pipers to play for hours with a clear, clean sound and without the frustration of gurgling reeds or moisture dripping out of holes.”

Moisture buildup and regulation are probably the most challenging aspects of maintaining a steady and in-tune sound, and Chisholm’s BagpipeLessons.com business has been obsessed with solving wetness problems.

His InTune Mic, Tone Protector Reed Case, Bagpipe Gauge, and Piper’s Advantage Bagpipe Phone Mount are popular accessories for Highland pipers. The Tone Protector chanter cap is used by competitors of every ability throughout the piping and pipe band world to increase the efficacy of practice sessions and performances.

Last August, he unveiled BagpipeGPT, a new AI-based learning tool for pipers.

Practice chanters with moisture traps have been available for many years but require frequent and somewhat disgusting emptying. The Endurance Practice Chanter’s cartridge system is the first of its kind.

Chisholm cautioned that the product is initially available now in limited quantities.