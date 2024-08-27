Extraordinary, historic open letter to RSPBA from youth band leaders proposes changes

A three-page open letter and accompanying proposal from an “Independent Working Group on Youth Piping and Drumming” comprising more than 80 youth band instructors to Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association leaders could be a first in the history of competitive pipe bands in the United Kingdom.

The letter outlines the concerns of youth pipe bands worldwide, far beyond the 12 groups directly affected by the catastrophic erroneous calculation of results in the Novice Juvenile B final contest at the 2024 World Pipe Band Championships on August 17 in Glasgow.

Among the signatories to the open letter and proposal include some of the biggest names in the pipe band world, including leaders of Grade 1 bands, Highland Society of London Gold Medallists, and prizewinners in the World Solo Snare Drumming Championships.

More than a day after the results were announced, the RSPBA confirmed that problems existed in compiling judges’ marks. The extent of the errors was not revealed until Thursday, August 22nd, in an online meeting with the RSPBA and the 12 impacted bands.

The corrected result fundamentally altered the entire announced rankings, including the announced winners, Lochgelly High School Junior, and the drumming winners, Capital District Youth, who had their prizes taken away.

“These errors have had a profound impact on young competitors globally, leading to emotional trauma, a loss of confidence, and a loss of trust between the piping community and the RSPBA.”

The blunt open letter states, “These errors have had a profound impact on young competitors globally, leading to emotional trauma, a loss of confidence, and a loss of trust between the piping community and the RSPBA. The reputational damage to the RSPBA has played out globally on social and national media in the subsequent days.”

The letter states that the attending bands were invited by RSPBA Board Chair Robert Niven, Chief Executive Colin Mulhern, compiler George Woods and “various board members” to provide “feedback and insights that you may be in a position to offer so that we arrive at a just and fair resolution to ail affected bands and competitors.”

The Independent Working Group on Youth Piping and Drumming stated that minutes from the August 22nd meeting have not yet been seen: “At the time of writing this letter no minute of the meeting has been circulated, despite request.”

Leaders and instructors of youth pipe bands worldwide discussed the matter over the subsequent three days, concluding that “clear systematic institutional change is necessary to improve the competitive environment for youth piping and drumming and to rebuild trust between youth-focused organizations and the RSPBA.”

“We, the Working Group, stand ready to help the RSPBA provide leadership towards the improvement of the competitive environment for youth piping and drumming across the world.”

Citing the well-being of vulnerable young pipers and drummers, the Working Group outlined requests of the RSPBA to improve, overhaul and even reinvent its processes and the format of youth band competitions.

“We, the Working Group, stand ready to help the RSPBA provide leadership towards the improvement of the competitive environment for youth piping and drumming across the world.”

The group proposed a solution in the form of a distinct Junior World Pipe Band Championship held on the Friday of the World Championships, which has been devoted solely to the first round of Grade 1 events.

The development is the latest in a week of difficulties for the RSPBA after completing the 2024 World’s, which otherwise appeared to run flawlessly. The organization published the incorrect Grade 1 result, mistakenly transposing St. Laurence O’Toole of Dublin finishing third and Vancouver’s Simon Fraser University placing fourth.

Scott Currie, a frequent watchdog and critic, on Facebook recently accused the organization of alleged impropriety regarding RSPBA board members and their affiliations with pipe bands.

Not since the 1970s, apparently, when Grade 1 Muirhead & Sons and its Pipe-Major Bob Hardie attempted to pull together an open letter with other Grade 1 bands expressing concern for the judging of John K. McAllister, has such an open and public initiative by competing pipe bands been undertaken. The RSPBA reportedly received the Muirheads initiative with utmost disdain, and Muirhead & Sons were threatened with suspension if they did not retract and apologize, which they did.

A request for comment to RSPBA Chief Executive Colin Mulhern resulted in an automated email response stating that he was on leave until September 2nd.

What do you think? Your thoughts are always welcome. Just use our Comments feature below to provide your attributed or, if you prefer, anonymous opinions.