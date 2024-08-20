Lochgelly High School informed that the band’s “overall placing is affected” in World’s Novice Juvenile B

Winning the World Pipe Band Championship is a rare and treasured feat for any pipe band, and for young pipers and drummers just starting, it’s a memory that lasts a lifetime.

Several sources have confirmed that Lochgelly High School, the announced winners of the Juvenile B grade at the 2024 World Pipe Band Championship, have been informed that the band’s “overall placing is affected,” which suggests that, unless the first is somehow shared, the prize will be rescinded.

According to sources close to the matter, the band’s leaders have been asked to attend a Zoom meeting with RSPBA officials at 1 pm GMT on Thursday “to receive answers.”

It is unknown if Lochgelly High School received a prize in the 12-band final or if any of the announced prize list was correct. Twenty-eight bands competed in the grade.

In an earlier statement, the RSPBA included a complicated paragraph that attempted to explain the reason for the erroneous result: “The root cause of the error has been identified as facilitating a late notice change to the order of play for the NJB final and failing to ensure that all of the relevant documentation was updated to reflect this change.”

Apparently, the running order in both novice grades was changed on the Saturday of the World’s. According to an inside source, under RSPBA rules, such a change is not permitted unless the band(s) requesting the change play first, which did not happen at the competition.

An alleged failure to communicate the change in the running order created a disparity between the judges’ summary and the compilers’ spreadsheet. The proper process where an RSPBA director verbally communicates each band and judges’ individual scores to compilers who should then notice any discrepancy in the running order allegedly did not happen

Lochgelly High School in Fife, Scotland, is one of the world’s great teaching success stories. Its history goes back to the 1960s, when the great Bob Shepherd, then a teacher at the school, organized nearby Ballingry School’s first piping program.

Ballingry School and another local school at Auchterderran were closed, and the new Lochgelly High School took over the roles of the two former junior high schools.

Over the years, Lochgelly High School became the central piping and drumming teaching program in Fife, producing innumerable pipers and drummers. Some of them went on to band and solo success at the highest levels, including Reid Maxwell, Brian Donaldson, Steven Young, Paul Brown, Greig Canning, and Tom Brown.

The high school is also the venue for the annual Kingdom Thistle Piping & Drumming Competition.

Capital District of New York, the announced runner-up in the World’s Juvenile B competition, was asked for details about the matter, but a response was not received at publication time.

Outgoing RSPBA Chief Executive Colin Mulhern has not responded to a request for clarification on the organization’s statement issued on August 20th or details regarding the correct Juvenile 4B prize list.

The original article was updated at 17:55 ET on August 20, 2024.