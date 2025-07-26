Field Marshal Montgomery: 2025 Scottish Champions; SLOT takes the drumming

Dumbarton, Scotland – July 26, 2025 – Compared with the UK Championships two weeks previous, there was a much stronger entry by bands at the 2025 Scottish Championships. With three firsts from the four judges, Field Marshal Montgomery won Grade 1 to secure the title, the second of the RSPBA’s four major championships, against nine other contestants.

It was the first major championship win for Pipe-Major Matt Wilson, who took over from the legendary Richard Parkes in the off-season, and Leading-Drummer Willie Glenholmes, also in his first season.

Uddingston won Grade 2 for their second straight championship win.

A total prize purse of £22,200 (USD$29,000) over the nine band grades was on offer, with the largest award of £750 / USD$1,007 going to the Grade 1 winner. The weather was overcast but dry all day. After a long march-past, the results were not announced until after 7 pm.

Grade 1 (Medley, 10 competed)

1st Field Marshal Montgomery (£750) (1,1,6,1)

2nd Inveraray & District (£550) (2,3,4,2)

3rd Shotts & Dykehead Caledonia (£500) (3,2,7,3)

4th Police Scotland Fife (£450) (4,5,3,4)

5th St. Laurence O’Toole (£400) (6,4,1,6)

6th Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia (£350) (5,6,2,5)

7th ScottishPower (7,7,5,7)

8th Ravara (10,9,8,8)

9th Closkelt (8,8,10,10)

10th Johnstone (9,10,9,9)

Judges: Mark Faloon, Robert Shaw (piping); Jim Baxter (drumming); Cameron Edgar (ensemble)

Grade 2 (MSR, 14 competed)

1st Uddingston (£650) (1,1,4,2)

2nd Glasgow Skye Association (£450) (2,2,6,1)

3rd Royal Burgh of Annan (£400) (4,5,1,3)

4th Manorcunningham (£350) (5,6,2,6)

5th Grampian Police (£300) (3,3,12,5)

6th Buchan Peterson (£250) (6,4,3,12)

Judges: Richard Parkes, Ronnie McShannon (piping); Adrian Hoy (drumming); Gordon Lawrie (ensemble)

Grade 3A (Medley, 22 competed)

1st TEXO Deeside Caledonian (£650) (1,1,3,1)

2nd Macanta (£450) (5,2,6,2)

3rd Clogher & District (£400) (3,5,4,7)

4th Uddingston (£350) (4,4,12,4)

5th Major Sinclair Memorial (£300) (7,3,14,5) (ens.pref.)

6th City of London (£250) (6,8,7,8)

Drumming: MacNeillstown

Judges: Alvis Kerr, Maurice Rhodes (piping); Greg Dinsdale (drumming); Jim Semple (ensemble)

Grade 3B (Medley, 13 competed)

1st Scottish Borders (£650)

2nd Wallacestone & District (£450)

3rd Elgin & District (£400)

4th Kilbarchan (£350)

5th Lower Clyde (£300)

6th City of Manchester (£250)

Drumming: Tweedvale

Judges: Ian Bowden, John Reville (piping); Gordon Brown (drumming); Ross Walker (ensemble)

Juvenile (MSR, five competed)

1st George Watson’s College (£650)

2nd Dollar Academy (£450)

3rd George Herriot’s School (£400)

4th Preston Lodge High School (£350)

5th Renfrewshire Schools (£300)

Drumming: George Watson’s College

Judges: Mark Faloon, Robert Shaw (piping); Jim Baxter (drumming); Cameron Edgar (ensemble)

Grade 4A (MSR, 15 competed)

1st Govan Community (£650)

2nd Coulter & District (£450)

3rd Vale of Atholl (£400)

4th Williamwood (£350)

5th East Ayrshire Caledonia (£300)

6th Ratae (£250)

Drumming: Govan Community

Judges: Alvis Kerr, Maurice Rhodes (piping); Greg Dinsdale (drumming); Jim Semple (ensemble)

Grade 4B (22 competed)

1st Dumfries (£650)

2nd City of St. Andrews (£450)

3rd Dunoon Argyll (£400)

4th 1st Troon Boys Brigade (£350)

5th City of Discovery (£300)

6th Uddingston Strathclyde (£250)

Drumming: Paisley & District

Judges: Don Bradford, William Garrett (piping); Stuart Coils (drumming); Lee Innes (ensemble)

Novice A (MSR, 10 competed)

1st West Lothian Schools (£650)

2nd George Watson’s College (£450)

3rd Lochgelly High School (£400)

4th Dollar Academy (£350)

5th North Lanarkshire Schools (£300)

6th Oban High School (£250)

Drumming: George Watson’s College

Judges: Don Bradford, William Garrett (piping); Stuart Coils (drumming); Lee Innes (ensemble)

Novice B (Marches, 16 competed)

1st Oban High School (£650)

2nd High School of Glasgow (£450)

3rd Falkirk Schools (£400)

4th Kintyre Schools (£350) (ens.pref.)

5th North Lanarkshire Schools (£300)

6th Lochgelly High School Junior (£250)

Drumming: Oban High School

Judges: Richard Parkes, Ronnie McShannon (piping); Adrian Hoy (drumming); Gordon Lawrie (ensemble)