Field Marshal Montgomery: 2025 Scottish Champions; SLOT takes the drumming
Dumbarton, Scotland – July 26, 2025 – Compared with the UK Championships two weeks previous, there was a much stronger entry by bands at the 2025 Scottish Championships. With three firsts from the four judges, Field Marshal Montgomery won Grade 1 to secure the title, the second of the RSPBA’s four major championships, against nine other contestants.
It was the first major championship win for Pipe-Major Matt Wilson, who took over from the legendary Richard Parkes in the off-season, and Leading-Drummer Willie Glenholmes, also in his first season.
Uddingston won Grade 2 for their second straight championship win.
A total prize purse of £22,200 (USD$29,000) over the nine band grades was on offer, with the largest award of £750 / USD$1,007 going to the Grade 1 winner. The weather was overcast but dry all day. After a long march-past, the results were not announced until after 7 pm.
Grade 1 (Medley, 10 competed)
1st Field Marshal Montgomery (£750) (1,1,6,1)
2nd Inveraray & District (£550) (2,3,4,2)
3rd Shotts & Dykehead Caledonia (£500) (3,2,7,3)
4th Police Scotland Fife (£450) (4,5,3,4)
5th St. Laurence O’Toole (£400) (6,4,1,6)
6th Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia (£350) (5,6,2,5)
7th ScottishPower (7,7,5,7)
8th Ravara (10,9,8,8)
9th Closkelt (8,8,10,10)
10th Johnstone (9,10,9,9)
Judges: Mark Faloon, Robert Shaw (piping); Jim Baxter (drumming); Cameron Edgar (ensemble)
Grade 2 (MSR, 14 competed)
1st Uddingston (£650) (1,1,4,2)
2nd Glasgow Skye Association (£450) (2,2,6,1)
3rd Royal Burgh of Annan (£400) (4,5,1,3)
4th Manorcunningham (£350) (5,6,2,6)
5th Grampian Police (£300) (3,3,12,5)
6th Buchan Peterson (£250) (6,4,3,12)
Judges: Richard Parkes, Ronnie McShannon (piping); Adrian Hoy (drumming); Gordon Lawrie (ensemble)
Grade 3A (Medley, 22 competed)
1st TEXO Deeside Caledonian (£650) (1,1,3,1)
2nd Macanta (£450) (5,2,6,2)
3rd Clogher & District (£400) (3,5,4,7)
4th Uddingston (£350) (4,4,12,4)
5th Major Sinclair Memorial (£300) (7,3,14,5) (ens.pref.)
6th City of London (£250) (6,8,7,8)
Drumming: MacNeillstown
Judges: Alvis Kerr, Maurice Rhodes (piping); Greg Dinsdale (drumming); Jim Semple (ensemble)
Grade 3B (Medley, 13 competed)
1st Scottish Borders (£650)
2nd Wallacestone & District (£450)
3rd Elgin & District (£400)
4th Kilbarchan (£350)
5th Lower Clyde (£300)
6th City of Manchester (£250)
Drumming: Tweedvale
Judges: Ian Bowden, John Reville (piping); Gordon Brown (drumming); Ross Walker (ensemble)
Juvenile (MSR, five competed)
1st George Watson’s College (£650)
2nd Dollar Academy (£450)
3rd George Herriot’s School (£400)
4th Preston Lodge High School (£350)
5th Renfrewshire Schools (£300)
Drumming: George Watson’s College
Judges: Mark Faloon, Robert Shaw (piping); Jim Baxter (drumming); Cameron Edgar (ensemble)
Grade 4A (MSR, 15 competed)
1st Govan Community (£650)
2nd Coulter & District (£450)
3rd Vale of Atholl (£400)
4th Williamwood (£350)
5th East Ayrshire Caledonia (£300)
6th Ratae (£250)
Drumming: Govan Community
Judges: Alvis Kerr, Maurice Rhodes (piping); Greg Dinsdale (drumming); Jim Semple (ensemble)
Grade 4B (22 competed)
1st Dumfries (£650)
2nd City of St. Andrews (£450)
3rd Dunoon Argyll (£400)
4th 1st Troon Boys Brigade (£350)
5th City of Discovery (£300)
6th Uddingston Strathclyde (£250)
Drumming: Paisley & District
Judges: Don Bradford, William Garrett (piping); Stuart Coils (drumming); Lee Innes (ensemble)
Novice A (MSR, 10 competed)
1st West Lothian Schools (£650)
2nd George Watson’s College (£450)
3rd Lochgelly High School (£400)
4th Dollar Academy (£350)
5th North Lanarkshire Schools (£300)
6th Oban High School (£250)
Drumming: George Watson’s College
Judges: Don Bradford, William Garrett (piping); Stuart Coils (drumming); Lee Innes (ensemble)
Novice B (Marches, 16 competed)
1st Oban High School (£650)
2nd High School of Glasgow (£450)
3rd Falkirk Schools (£400)
4th Kintyre Schools (£350) (ens.pref.)
5th North Lanarkshire Schools (£300)
6th Lochgelly High School Junior (£250)
Drumming: Oban High School
Judges: Richard Parkes, Ronnie McShannon (piping); Adrian Hoy (drumming); Gordon Lawrie (ensemble)
NO COMMENTS YET