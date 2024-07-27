Inveraray & District: 2024 Scottish Champions

Dumbarton, Scotland – July 27, 2024 – The Scottish Championships returned to their familiar Levengrove Park location, in sight of the famous Dumbarton Rock. Inveraray & District were the Grade 1 winners, the band’s first major championship win of the year.

Grade 2 saw Uddingston take the prize. As with Grade 1, it was the third different band to win in Grade 2 setting up the the World’s for wide-open events, especially with several non-UK bands making the trip.

The weather was mostly cloudy, with the thermometer reaching about 20°C. The sun came out in full force for the march past.

The event was the third of the five championships in the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association’s 2024 season. The final two major competitions are the European on August 11th in Perth, Scotland, and the World’s in Glasgow on August 17-18.

Grade 1 (medley, 10 competed)

1st Inveraray & District (Scotland) (1,1,1,2)

2nd Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia (Scotland) (2,2,3,1)

3rd Police Scotland Fife (Scotland) (3,3,4,4)

4th St. Laurence O’Toole (Ireland) (4,5,6,3)

5th Field Marshal Montgomery (Northern Ireland) (6,6,2,6)

6th ScottishPower (Scotland) (5,4,7,7)

7th Shotts & Dykehead Caledonia (7,7,10,5)

8th Johnstone (8,8,8,9)

9th Police Scotland & Federation (9,10,5,10)

10th Closkelt (10,9,9,8)

Judges: John Wilson, Peter Hunt (piping); Stuart Coils (drumming); Tom Brown (ensemble)

Grade 2 (MSR, 12 competed)

1st Uddingston (Scotland)

2nd Portlethen & District (Scotland)

3rd Ravara (Northern Ireland)

4th Glasgow Skye Association (Scotland)

5th Buchan Peterson (Scotland)

6th Royal Burgh of Annan (Scotland)

Drumming: Buchan Peterson

Judges: John Reville, Maurice Rhodes (piping); Lee Innes (drumming); Robert Mathieson (ensemble)