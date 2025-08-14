Finlay Johnston: 2025 Alasdair Gillies Memorial Champion

Glasgow – August 14, 2025 – For the first time in his illustrious career, Finlay Johnston of Glasgow won the Alasdair Gillies Memorial Recital Challenge at the Strathclyde Suite of the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall.

Also competing were Callum Beaumont, St. Andrews, Scotland; Angus D. MacColl, Benderloch, Scotland; Angus J. MacColl, Oban, Scotland; and Connor Sinclair, Crieff, Scotland.

The brainchild of the great piper Willie McCallum, the competition started in the early 1990s at the Lord Todd Bar at the University of Strathclyde as a relatively impromptu event that gave bored pipers and drummers welcome entertainment as they waited out the week before the World Pipe Band Championships. “The Lord Todd Challenge” was considered the inspiration for the Piping Live! festival.

When the event became part of Piping Live! the name was changed to the Pipe-Major Alasdair Gillies Memorial Recital Challenge, in tribute to the late, great Gillies, who performed in the contest many times.

The competition’s format has remained true to its roots. Each piper performs a 25-minute recital of music of their own choice but must include an MSR and the ground of a as part of their performance.

The event is assessed by a bunch of unidentified experts in the audience, handpicked by the organizers.

John Wilson emceed.