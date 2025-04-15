Finlay MacDonald, Ali Hutton cooking up a teaching, concert and culinary tour in June

Though not much for competitions, Ali Hutton and Finlay MacDonald are two of the world’s most famous and accomplished pipers. The award-winning recording artists and performers are heading to British Columbia in June for an eight-day tour with 12 stops along the way.

The tour dates include concerts, workshops, private lessons, and cookery. “Cooking With Tunes” is an extension of a brief series MacDonald started during the pandemic lockdown, in which he womps up a dish reflected in the name of a pipe tune, such as “I Laid A Herrin in Saut,” “Brose and Butter,” and “Cornflakes Are Bonnie.” Hutton and MacDonald dish up the tune and more in a performance.

Both multi-instrumentalists are no strangers to the Pacific Northwest, having taught regularly at the Celtic Arts Foundation’s schools and workshops. The late Skye Richendrfer, who founded the Celtic Arts Foundation, was a massive fan of their work on Highland pipes, whistles, and guitar.

“We’re really keen to head out to Vancouver and Vancouver Island, to visit that part of the world and share our music with great people,” MacDonald said. “We’re super excited for the trip.”

Local piper Gord Pollock is organizing the extensive “Finlay & Ali Tour” through Vancouver and Vancouver Island:

Duncan

Saturday, June 14th – workshop 9 am- 4 pm, concert 7 pm, 2080 Hampton Rd.

Sunday, June 15th – workshop 9 am – 4 pm, Valley Seniors Center, 198 Government St.

Cowichan

Monday/ Tuesday, June 16-17 – private workshop, 2080 Hampton Rd.

Victoria

Tuesday, June 17th – concert at 7 pm, Scottish Community Centre, 1803 Admirals Rd. ($25)

Duncan

Wednesday, June 18th – “Cooking With Tunes” and session, 2080 Hampton Rd.

Thursday, June 19th – private lessons 9 am – 4 pm, 2080 Hampton Rd.

Qualicum Beach

Thursday, June 19th – concert at 7 pm, Rotary House, 211 Fern St. ($25)

Comox

Friday, June 20th – workshop 9 am – 4 pm, Merville Hall, 1245 Fenwick Rd.

Coquitlam

Saturday, June 21st – BC Highland Games – judging and performance

Vancouver

Sunday, June 22nd – workshop 9 am – 4 pm, Brockton School, 3467 Duval N. Vancouver

Langley

Sunday, June 22nd – concert at 7 pm, Murrayville Hall, 21667 48th Ave. ($25)

The workshops are limited to 10 per instructor for a fee of $75. Private lessons of 50 minutes are also $75. “Cooking With Tunes” with Hutton and MacDonald and special guests is limited to 15 attendees, $75 each. Contact Gord Pollock to get spots or get more information.

Finlay MacDonald added that he’ll be playing a custom set of Marr Highland pipes, which will be raffled in a draw on the last night of the tour, with tickets sold throughout the week.

Pollock said, “Having these two out to the coast is the next step in developing a folk culture for pipers. Connecting smallpipers with fiddlers, guitarists and other musicians in an organized regular fashion would be my goal, modelling it closely on what Skye Richendyfer developed in Washington State with the Celtic Arts Foundation.”