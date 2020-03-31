Finlay MacDonald appointed National Piping Centre director of piping

Finlay MacDonald has been appointed Director of Piping for the National Piping Centre in Glasgow, following the sudden departure of the organization’s first and only principal, Roddy MacLeod, in early January.

MacDonald has worked full-time at the National Piping Centre for more than a decade, and has played a significant role in the development of the organization’s teaching program, including as Head of Piping Studies for both the Centre and the BA Music (Piping) program at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.

Although not a competitive piper, MacDonald is well known for his work as an accomplished performer and composer, working with the likes of Fred Morrison, La Banda Europa, Old Blind Dogs, Chris Stout and the Unusual Suspects, and his compositions and arrangements are played throughout the piping and Celtic folk worlds.

MacDonald was recently announced as the new Artistic Director of the Piping Live! Glasgow International Festival of Piping, one of Scotland’s biggest music events, held the week before the World Pipe Band Championships. Piping Live! annually brings in about £2-million in revenue for the local Glasgow economy.

MacDonald has worked with the National Piping Centre since 2002 as Head of Piping Studies. He begins his new role officially on June 1, 2020.

