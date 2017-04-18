Foothills games cancels due to finances

Published: May 11, 2017
No comment
(Page 1 of 1)

The challenges involved with putting on Highland games and piping and drumming competitions continue, as the Foothills Highland Games at High River, Alberta, Canada, announced that the July 28th event, which would have been the ninth annual, has been cancelled.

Sources close to the competition said that financial challenges are the primary reason for the decision to cancel, and a statement from organizers said that they hope to hold the event again in 2018. The contest is in Okotoks, about 30 minutes south of the city of Calgary.

Sustaining traditional Highland games has become increasingly difficult, with dozens of long-held contests dying out in piping and drumming-rich areas over the last 20 years, as they struggle to compete against with more and more options available to the paying public.

Populations of first- and second-generation immigrant Scots, who were avid attendees of Highland games in commonwealth countries and the United States, have also apparently declined, and other ethnic festivals have become popular in many urban centres.

Late last year, the Canmore Highland Games, also in Alberta, announced its cancellation due to financial issues, but was able to resurrect itself for another year when new backers came forward.

+ Canmore Games calls it quits

+ Canmore Games resuscitated

In the last 20 years in the Ontario circuit alone, significant competitions at Chatham, Fort Erie, Sarnia, and Oshawa have fallen by the wayside, and even Scotland has seen traditional Highland games cancelled. Many games are reportedly a rainy day away from insolvency.

In Scotland, pipe band competitions have increasingly moved away from small Highland games, with bands focusing on the five major pipe band championships, which often have few or none of the other typical Highland games events.

+ World’s and apathy kill off Crieff solo piping

+ Games cancellations disrupting summer; weather, finances, apathy hitting contests

Highland games around the world continue to be the primary venues for pipe band and solo piping and drumming competitions.

 

VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]
Rating: 0.0/5
VN:R_U [1.9.22_1171]
Rating: 0

GET THE MOBILE APP!
The new pipes|drums app offers the same publication with a streamlined experience. Get the latest news optimized for your smartphone.
Download on the App Store

Get it on Google Play
TOP STORIES
Articles from the last three months with the highest overall ratings by readers.
  1. The 1987 Iain McLeod p|d Interview
MOST RECENT POST
  • What judges want
    Tue, 18 Apr 2017
    Sitting adjudicating an amateur solo piping competition the other day, I got to thinking again about the competitors, so many of them so anxious and apprehensive. Playing before a judge who’s going to judge your music is a weird t …
Read more »
UPCOMING EVENTS May 12, 2017The LivingstoneHamilton, Ontario

May 18, 2017Prairie Piping InvitationalRegina, SK

May 19, 2017Saskatchewan Highland Gathering and Celtic FestivalVictoria Park, downtown Regina

May 20, 2017British Pipe Band ChampionshipsPaisley, Scotland

June 9, 2017Georgetown Highland GamesGeorgetown Fairgrounds

TIP OF THE DAY
If your band is not spending money to replace broken snare heads, then expect comments from judges that will say your drums are flat.
Doug Stronach