Friday Grade 1 MSR judge Nat Russell’s results scrubbed from World’s tally; rocks pipe band world

In a decision that is already rocking the pipe band world, the RSPBA elected to delete the results from Friday Grade 1 MSR result, altering the final Grade 1 Championship aggregate.

In a letter passed out to Grade 1 competing bands after the results were announced, the RSPBA said:

Statement

The Directors of The Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association has expressed concern regarding administrative shortcomings in the adjudication process involving a piping Adjudicator in the Grade 1 MSR leg of the World Pipe Band Championship on Friday, 18th August 2023. After due consultation with The APMB representatives and the Adjudicator concerned, the Directors remain of the view that they must have confidence that the process of overall evaluation is foolproof and that the reputation of the World Pipe Band Championship is protected. As a consequence, the overall placing of the Adjudicator concerned will not be included in this year’s computation of results.

The Board of Drirectors [sic].

According to unconfirmed reports, Russell had placed eventual winners Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia fourteenth in the Friday MSR.

Despite the RSPBA electing not to use Russell’s Friday Grade 1 result, he judged Heat 1 of Grade 4A on Saturday.

