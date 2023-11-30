Full-time drumming teacher wanted for Scotland’s Plockton and Portree high schools

The Scottish Highland’s Plockton High School and Portree High School in Skye combined have about 170 piping and 100 drumming students, and now the program is searching for a new full-time drumming teacher for an annual salary of from about £34,000 to £45,000 (approximately CAD$58,000 to $77,000).

The successful candidate would be working with full-time piping teachers Ian Ruari Finlayson, who runs the Portree program and is pipe-major of the Skye Youth Pipe Band, and twice Highland Society of London Gold Medallist Niall Stewart, pipe-major of the Lochalsh Junior Pipe Band and head of the piping program at Plockton High School.

There are also 10 primary schools associated with both programs, which all teachers also serve in their roles.

The drumming teacher’s job description: “To deliver tuition in pipe band drumming (drumkit and cajon teaching skills are desirable) in schools using an appropriate range of styles and genres.”

Plockton High School has had a successful piping and drumming program for decades and is synonymous with piper, multi-instrumentalist, and recording artist Dougie Pincock, who retired this summer.

The start date would be January 2024, and the deadline for applications is December 12, 2023, and should be sent by email to: norman.bolton@highlifehighland.com