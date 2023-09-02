Gareth McLees wins UK Solo Drumming Championship, six more qualify for World Solos semis
Antrim, Northern Ireland – September 2, 2023 – Gareth McLees was the winner of the 2023 United Kingdom Solo Pipe Band Drumming Championships, held at Greystone Primary School.
The contest was the final event to determine those who will compete in the semi-final of the World Solo Drumming Championships on October 21st in Glasgow.
United Kingdom Solo Pipe Band Drumming Championship
1st Gareth McLees, Field Marshal Montgomery
2nd William Glenholmes, Field Marshal Montgomery
3rd Fionn Murphy, St. Laurence O’Toole
4th Matthew Cole
5th Gavin MacRae, Simon Fraser University
6th Matthew Shaw, Ravara
The World Solo Drumming semi-final will include (alphabetical):
- Blair Beaton, 78th Fraser Highlanders
- Richard Black, Shotts & Dykehead Caledonia
- Blair Brown, Simon Fraser University
- Craig Brown, Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia
- Alex Buchanan, Field Marshal Montgomery
- Grant Cassidy, Shotts & Dykehead Caledonia
- Matthew Cole
- Derek Cooper, Inveraray & District
- Stephen Creighton, St. Laurence O’Toole
- Glen Creighton, Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonia
- MacKenzie Forrest, Shotts and Dykehead Caledonia
- Greg Fullerton, Johnstone
- William Glenholmes, Field Marshal Montgomery
- Robert Graham, Simon Fraser University
- David Henderson, Police Scotland Federation
- Jake Jørgensen, ScottishPower
- Taylor Killoran, Simon Fraser University
- Ryan King, Edradour Pitlochry & Blair Atholl
- Alex Kuldell, MacMillan
- Cameron Lawson, Inveraray & District
- Eric MacNeill, City of Dunedin (USA)
- Gavin MacRae, Simon Fraser University
- Gareth McLees, Field Marshal Montgomery
- Kerr McQuillan, Peoples Ford Boghall & Bathgate Caledonian
- Steven McWhirter, Inveraray & District
- Fionn Murphy, St. Laurence O’Toole
- Gavin Orr, Johnstone
- Stephen Paynter, Simon Fraser University
- Matthew Shaw, Ravara
- Steven Shedden, Hawthorn
- Anael Tanguy, ScottishPower
- Chloe Taylor, ScottishPower
