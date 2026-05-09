Getting it going at Gourock: 2026 UK band season launches May 10th
After a long, cold, lonely winter, the bell finally rings at Gourock, Scotland, on Sunday, May 10th for the beginning of the northern hemisphere’s 2026 outdoor pipe band season.
Fifty-one bands across all grades are entered at the “minor” RSPBA competition, governed by the association’s Glasgow & West of Scotland branch. Weather can be notoriously iffy, but bands this year will likely contend with temperatures around 12°C, a light breeze, and little chance of rain.
Shotts & Dykehead Caledonia is the only certifiable Grade 1 band entered, but several Grade 2 bands are accepting the invitation to challenge up in the own-choice medley event:
- Coalburn IOR (Gr2)
- Denny & Dunnipace (Gr2)
- Oban (Gr2)
- Shotts & Dykehead Caledonia
Nine are in for the Grade 2 own-choice MSR contest, with only three certified for the standard, and six Grade 3A and Grade 3B bands playing up:
- Coalburn IOR
- Denny & Dunipace
- Kilbarchan (Gr3B)
- Lower Clyde (Gr3B)
- MacKenzie Caledonian
- Milngavie (Gr3B)
- Oban
- Uddingston Strathclyde (Gr3A)
- Williamwood (Gr3B)
Denny & Dunipace were the top winners of the 2025 Gourock Highland Games, winning the Grade 1 competition that featured no actual Grade 1 bands.
With pipe bands straining to afford attending just the five major championships, minor competitions continue to see smaller entries, particularly in the top grades, than in years past, when Grade 1 would often feature as many as 18 entries. Today, there are six competing Grade 1 bands in Scotland.
Regardless, the start of any pipe band competition season is always a welcome and exciting relief.
Stay tuned to pipes|drums for results from Gourock as they become available.
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