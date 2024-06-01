Gold and Silver Medal competitors, judges allocated for Oban and Inverness

The committee that decides their fate – at least for this year – has informed the 100 or so competitive solo pipers who applied to participate in the Highland Society of London Gold Medal and Silver Medal competitions at the Argyllshire Gathering and the Northern Meeting.

Decisions are predicated on recent success in solo competitions, with events in the UK generally getting more weight. Once a piper wins one of the Silver Medals, they automatically get into the Highland Society of London Gold Medals. Players who toil for a number of years without getting any prizes in the events are usually pushed out. Even some who do get prizes can be dropped to give younger pipers a shot.

To accommodate a larger number of entries in the Clasp piobaireachd competition for Gold Medallists, the Northern Meeting reduced the cap on Gold Medal entries to 22, while the Argyllshire Gathering accepted 28. The Inverness Silver Medal is limited to 25, and Inverness is 25. Each event keeps a list of reserves in case someone withdraws, which can often put paid to their chances of getting in the next year.

The Argyllshire Gathering received 39 applicants for the Gold Medal and 43 for the Silver Medal. Northern Meeting numbers weren’t immediately available.

Oban and Inverness will see even fewer female competitors this year, with only Sarah Muir in both Gold Medals and Anna Kummerlow from Germany and Scotland’s Eireann Ianetta Mackay in the Silver Medals.

Highland Society of London Gold Medals

Argyllshire Gathering, Oban

Calum Brown, Aberdeen, Scotland

Glenn Brown, Glasgow

Sandy Cameron, Roy Bridge, Scotland

Andrew Carlisle, Pittsburgh

Andrew Donlon, Washington, DC

Cameron Drummond, Edinburgh

Ben Duncan, Edinburgh

Brendon Eade, New Zealand

Stuart Easton, New Zealand

Jamie Elder, Auchtermuchty, Scotland

Jamie Forrester, Haddington, Scotland

Nick Hudson, Houston

Steven Leask, Glasgow

Alastair Lee, Surrey, British Columbia, Canada

Angus J. MacColl, Oban, Scotland

Ben McClamrock, Washington, DC

Cameron McDougall, Nigg, Scotland

Sean McKeown, Bowmanville, Ontario

Derek Midgley, Tinton Falls, New Jersey

Sarah Muir, Glasgow

John Mulhearn, Glasgow

Matt Pantaleoni, St. Louis, Missouri

William Rowe, New Zealand

Connor Sinclair, Crieff, Scotland

Innes Smith, Bridge of Allan, Scotland

Craig Sutherland, Perth, Scotland

Darach Urquhart, Glasgow

Calum Watson, Edinburgh

Northern Meeting, Inverness, Scotland

Calum Brown

Gordon Bruce

Sandy Cameron

Andrew Carlisle

Andrew Donlon

Cameron Drummond

Ben Duncan

Brendon Eade

Jamie Elder

Steven Leask

Alastair Lee

Angus J. MacColl

Ben McClamrock

Cameron McDougall

Sean McKeown

Derek Midgley

Sarah Muir

John Mulhearn

Matt Pantaleoni

William Rowe

Darach Urquhart

Calum Watson

Silver Medals

Argyllshire Gathering

Fraser Allison, Scotland

Alistair Bevan, Canada

Ruairidh Brown, Scotland

Greig Canning, Scotland

John Dew, Scotland

Jacob Dicker, Canada

Bobby Durning, USA

Andrew Ferguson, Scotland

Mike Fitzhenry, Scotland

Steven Gray, Scotland

Luke Kennedy, Scotland

Zephan Knichel, Canada

Anna Kummerlow, Germany

Dan Lyden, USA

Eireann Ianetta Mackay, Scotland

Angus MacPhee, Scotland

Cameron May, Scotland

John McDonald, Scotland

Ashley McMichael, Northern Ireland

James McPetrie, Scotland

Ben Mulhearn, Scotland

Bradley Parker, Scotland

Jonathon Simpson, Scotland

Brodie Watson-Massie, Scotland

Callum Wynd, Scotland

Northern Meeting

Fraser Allison

Alistair Bevan

Ruairidh Brown

Greig Canning

John Dew

Jacob Dicker

Bobby Durning

Andrew Ferguson

Mike Fitzhenry

Steven Gray

Luke Kennedy

Zephan Knichel

Anna Kummerlow

Dan Lyden

Eireann Iannetta Mackay

Angus MacPhee

Cameron May

John McDonald

Ashley McMichael

James McPetrie

Ben Mulhearn

Bradley Parker

Jonathon Simpson

Brodie Watson-Massie

Callum Wynd

Reserves

Gold Medals

Argyllshire Gathering

1. Gordon Bruce

2. James McHattie, Canada

3. Alex Gandy, Canada

Northern Meeting

1. James MacHattie

2. Alex Gandy

Silver Medal

Argyllshire Gathering

1. Eddie Gaul, Scotland

2. Seumas Coyne, USA

3. Ed Mcilwaine, Vancouver

4. Kris Coyle, Northern Ireland

The Argyllshire Gathering will be held August 21-22. The first day’s piobaireachd and Former Winners’ MSR contests will be held at indoor venues around Oban, and the rest of the light music will be staged outdoors, rain or shine, at the Argyllshire Gathering Park.

The Northern Meeting is also held over two days, August 29-30, with all events held at indoors at Eden Court Theatre.

Here are the judges assigned from those accredited with the UK’s Solo Piping Judges Association:

Northern Meeting Judges

Thursday, August 29th

Highland Society of London Gold Medal

Ian Duncan, Alan Forbes, Murray Henderson

Silver Medal

Mike Cusack, Ronnie McShannon, Willie Morrison

Silver Star Former Winners MSR

Angus MacDonald, Niall Matheson, John Wilson

A-Grade MSR

Bruce Hitchings, Jim McGillivray, Jack Taylor

Friday, August 30th

Clasp

Patricia Henderson, Iain MacFadyen, Jim McGillivray

Hornpipe & Jig

Murray Henderson, Angus MacDonald, Willie Morrison

B-Grade MSR

Mike Cusack, Ian Duncan, Niall Matheson

B-Grade Hornpipe & Jig

Ronnie McShannon, John Wilson

Argyllshire Gathering Judges

Wednesday, August 21st

Senior Piobaireachd

Murray Henderson, Dr. Angus MacDonald, John Wilson

Highland Society of London Gold Medal

Bruce Hitchings, Ronnie McShannon, Willie Morrison

Silver Medal

Euan Anderson, Jimmy Banks, Bill Wotherspoon

Former Winners MSR

Barry Donaldson, Iain MacFadyen, Bob Worrall

MacGregor Memorial Piobaireachd

Robert Barnes, Mike Cusack, Ian Duncan, Robert Wallace

Thursday, August 22nd

A-Grade March

Ian Duncan, Murray Henderson, John Wilson

A-Grade Strathspey & Reel

Jimmy Banks, Dr Angus MacDonald, Robert Wallace

B-Grade March

Euan Anderson, Barry Donaldson, Ronnie McShannon

B-Grade Strathspey & Reel

Derek Fraser, Bruce Hitchings, Bob Worrall

Jig

Willie Morrison, Bill Wotherspoon

Intermediate/Locals/Juniors

Robert Barnes, Mike Cusack, Iain MacFadyen