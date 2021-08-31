Grade 1 Closkelt makes Megoran lead-drummer

Northern Ireland’s Grade 1 Closkelt has appointed Brendan Megoran lead-drummer.

Megoran was lead-drummer of Grade 1 Police Service of Northern Ireland for seven years, winning World and Scottish Grade 2 drumming championships, before the band was elevated to the top grade. He’s been a competitive drummer for more than 30 years, winning prizes at the All-Ireland, Ulster and World solo competitions. Megoran has also played with Ballycoan and the Royal Ulster Constabulary.

“I am delighted to join the ranks of Closkelt and I will relish the challenge of producing a top class drum corps to go with this top-class pipe corps,” Megoran said in a statement. “It’s a fresh challenge for me which has probably come just at the right time. I’m very excited for our new journey and one which I’m really looking forward to.”

Closkelt was promoted to Grade 1 after the 2019 season, but has yet to compete in the grade due to the global pandemic.

Megoran officially follows Gary Corkin, who was appointed in June 2020 when the world was still hoping and assuming that there would be a 2021 competition season.

Corkin had been the replacement for Alastair Hopper, who stepped down after the band’s success on its route to the top grade.

Closkelt reached Grade 1 in 2019, nine years after David Chesney took over the band as pipe-major in 2010 when it was competing in Grade 4B.

Closkelt is a hamlet between Castlewellan and Banbridge in County Down, and for logistical reasons, the band practices in Craigavon.

