Grade 2 videos from the 2023 North American Championships

We’re pleased to bring everyone all 10 performances from the five-band Grade 2 competition at the 2023 North American Pipe Band Championships at the Glengarry Highland Games at Maxville, Ontario.

Conditions were picture-perfect, and the main arena was buzzing with excitement as the organizers, for possibly the first time ever, managed to put the four marquee events in the same circle, allowing the crowd to enjoy every performance.

The videos are in the order that each band came out in each event. The overall prize list:

1st Peel Regional Police Pipe Band

2nd Ottawa Highlanders

3rd Toronto Police Pipe Band

4th St. Andrew’s College Association

5th Ottawa Police Service Pipe Band

Grade 2 Medleys (submit one 4- to 7-minute selection)